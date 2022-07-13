Technology News
Honor X40i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X40i comes with smart storage expansion technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:49 IST
Honor X40i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X40i is launched in four colour options

Highlights
  • Honor X40i comes with a dual rear camera setup
  • The smartphone packs 4,000mAh battery with 40W charging
  • Honor X40i will go on sale starting July 22

Honor X40i was launched in China on Wednesday. A successor to the Honor X30i, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Honor says that the X40i comes with smart storage expansion technology, which can borrow up to 5GB storage and use it as RAM for smoother operations. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Honor X40i price, availability

The Honor X40i price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,350) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is launched in four colour options: Black, Green, Rose, and Silver. As per the company website, the smartphone is available for purchase and will start shipping from July 22.

Honor X40i specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Honor X40i runs Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LTPS LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a smart storage expansion technology that borrows up to 5GB storage and uses it as RAM for a better, stutter-free performance.

For optics, the Honor X40i comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera with f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera comes with an LED flash and it is said to offer 10x digital zoom. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Honor X40i comes with up to 256GB storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor, and gravity sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging. It measures 162.9x74.5x7.43mm and weighs 175g.

Further reading: Honor X40i, Honor X40i Price, Honor X40i Specifications, Honor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
