Honor X40i Launch Set for July 13, Leaked Promo Video Tips Rear Camera Design, Hole-Punch Display

Honor X40i is tipped to feature a dual camera setup arranged in a capsule-like module.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 July 2022 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

The poster released by Honor reveals the rear design of Honor X40i

Highlights
  • Honor X40i is likely to succeed the Honor X30i
  • It will be available for pre-orders starting July 13
  • The Honor X30i was unveiled by the company last year

Honor X40i is all set to launch on July 13. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the arrival of the new Honor X-series handset in China, via microblogging platform Weibo. Separately, a short video, suggesting the smartphone's hole-punch display design and rear camera module has surfaced online. In the video, the upcoming handset is shown in Rose Galaxy colour with narrow bezels. The Honor X40i 5G is expected to have a dual rear camera setup. The Honor X40i is likely to succeed the Honor X30i that debuted in October last year.

The smartphone manufacturer announced through a post on Weibo that the Honor X40i will be launched on July 13. The poster shared (in Chinese) by the company suggests the presence of dual rear cameras on the new device. It will be up for reservations across retail platforms in China starting on the launch date.

Tipster 'factory manager Guan' (translated) on Weibo posted the alleged promo video of the Honor X40i. In the video, the smartphone is shown in Rose Galaxy shade with a hole-punch display design and thin bezels. On the back, it is seen carrying a dual camera unit arranged in a capsule-like rear camera module along with an LED flash.

The Honor X40i will succeed the Honor X30i, which was unveiled in October last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The specifications of the Honor X40i are expected to be upgrades over the previous model. The Honor X30i sports 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) display with a hole-punch design. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the Honor X30i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Honor X40i, Honor, Honor X40i Specifications, Honor X30i
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
