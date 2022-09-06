Technology News
Honor X40 Series Launch Date Set for September 15: All Details

Honor X40 series teaser poster suggests that phones in the series could feature 5G connectivity.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 22:39 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor X40 series' launch date was announced via Weibo

  • The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the Honor X40 series
  • Honor X30 Max was launched in China in October last year
  • The Honor X30i packs a 4,000mAh battery

Honor X40 series is set to launch in China on September 15, the company announced on Tuesday. Aside from the launch date, the company is yet to reveal other details about the upcoming smartphones, including their specifications and pricing. Back in October last year, the company launched the Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i, powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. To recall, the Honor X30 Max sports a 7.09-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone brand announced via Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the Honor X40 series will debut in China, on September 15. The teaser poster shared by Honor suggests that the Honor X40 series could feature 5G connectivity. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming smartphone handsets in the Honor X40 series.

To recall, the company launched the Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i smartphones in China in October 2021.

The Honor X30 Max sports a 7.09-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a water drop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core MeidaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Honor X30i sports a 6.7-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X30 Max

Honor X30 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 7.09-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Further reading: Honor X40, Honor X40 Series, Honor

Further reading: Honor X40, Honor X40 Series, Honor
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6: All Details
