Honor X40 has launched in China, the company announced today. The handset sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Honor X40 price, availability

Honor X40 price in China has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

The top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200). The Honor X40 is available via Honor's official online store in China in Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Magic Night Black, and Mo Yuqing (translated) colour options.

Honor X40 specifications

Honor X40 is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which runs on Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. The company claims that the display can produce 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

The smartphone features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. According to Honor, the RAM can be extended by up to 7GB more to offer a “19GB RAM experience”. For optics, the Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The handset gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Honor X40 features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port alternatives. The phone gets a gravity sensor, a gyroscope, a compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor as well. The Honor X40 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and 2D face recognition support for security. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The phone measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9mm, and weighs about 172g, according to the company.

