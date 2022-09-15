Technology News
Honor X40 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X40 price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 September 2022 19:54 IST
Honor X40 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor X40 (pictured) sports a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display

  • Honor X40 is available in three colour options
  • The new Honor phone packs a 5,100mAh battery
  • Honor X40 gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Honor X40 has launched in China, the company announced today. The handset sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Honor X40 price, availability

Honor X40 price in China has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

The top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200). The Honor X40 is available via Honor's official online store in China in Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Magic Night Black, and Mo Yuqing (translated) colour options.

Honor X40 specifications

Honor X40 is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which runs on Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. The company claims that the display can produce 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

The smartphone features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. According to Honor, the RAM can be extended by up to 7GB more to offer a “19GB RAM experience”. For optics, the Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The handset gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Honor X40 features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port alternatives. The phone gets a gravity sensor, a gyroscope, a compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor as well. The Honor X40 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and 2D face recognition support for security. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The phone measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9mm, and weighs about 172g, according to the company.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor X40, Honor X40 price, Honor X40 specifications
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Adobe Is Nearly Closing a Deal to Acquire Figma for $20 Billion: Report

Honor X40 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
