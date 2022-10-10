Technology News
loading

Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC

Honor X40 GT's official teasers suggest a triple rear camera unit arranged on a circular island.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 17:01 IST
Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor X40 GT is teased to come with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Honor X40 GT is currently available for pre-reservations in China
  • Teasers show GT branding on the rear
  • Honor X40 GT is likely to be positioned above the Honor X40

Honor X40 GT is all set to hit the market on October 13. The Shenzhen-based company on Monday, via Weibo, confirmed the arrival of the new Honor X-series smartphone in its home country. Honor has also shared posters and videos on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the new gaming-focused phone's design in detail and a few specifications. The Honor X40 GT is teased to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition, live shots of the phone have leaked online, hinting at a hole-punch display design.

The new Honor X40 GT will be launched in China on October 13. The launch event will be held 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the Honor X40 GT is tested to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The official teaser also shows a large camera ring on the back with three sensors and an LED flash as well as GT branding.

Pre-reservations for the Honor X40 GT are currently live on the Honor Mall website and major online retailers including Tmall, Suning, Douyin and Jingdong. However, the price details and other specifications of the upcoming device are not known at this moment.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted alleged hands-on renders of the Honor X40 GT on Weibo. The leaked live shots show the handset in a black shade with a hole-punch display design. The images also corroborate the circular island on the back. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the smartphone.

The Honor X40 GT is likely to be positioned above the recently launched Honor X40 in China. Price of the Honor X40 has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X40

Honor X40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X40 GT, Honor X40 GT Specifications, Honor X40, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  3. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  4. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  5. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  6. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Should You Upgrade?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Prime Video Release Date Set for October 17
  2. Tecno Pova 4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
  5. STAN Rolls Out NFTs in Collaboration With Over 50 Indian Gaming Creators, E-Sports Athletes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  7. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
  8. Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
  9. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.