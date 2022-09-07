Technology News
Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked

Honor X40 will feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The Honor X40 is said to sport a large camera ring on the back with two image sensors

Highlights
  • Honor X40’s display could have 800 nits of peak brightness
  • This handset may feature an IR Blaster next to the top microphone
  • The Honor X40 said to sport volume rocker, power button on right side

Honor X40 series will arrive in China on September 15. In the build-up to its launch, Honor has teased the front panel design of the Honor X40. The handset sports a curved OLED display with a centrally-placed hole-punch camera. The Huawei-owned smartphone brand has kept the remaining specifications and design details of the upcoming Honor X40 series under wraps. However, a reliable tipster has shared alleged renders of the Honor X40 as well as leaked some of its display specifications ahead of launch.

Honor shared a teaser of the Honor X40 on Weibo. It has confirmed that the handset will sport a curved OLED panel. The image showcases a handset with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, it appears that the handset may feature an IR blaster next to the top microphone.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the complete design of the Honor X40. The full-sized renders showcase a large camera ring on the back with two image sensors and an LED flash. The specifications of this setup are still unknown. The leaked renders also depict a volume rocker and a power button on the right side.

The tipster expects the Honor X40 series to come with a 6.8-inch flexible curved OLED display. In addition, the display of this smartphone is tipped to offer high-frequency dimming, peak brightness of 800 nits, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Honor has announced that the Honor X40 series will launch in China on September 15. The smartphones in this lineup are teased to offer 5G connectivity. It is unclear how many handsets will debut as part of the new Honor X40 series. The company has been tight-lipped about the pricing and specifications of these handsets.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor X40, Honor X40 specifications, Honor
