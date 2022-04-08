Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro were launched in China on Thursday at a live event hosted by the company. The new Honor smartphones sport TFT LCD displays with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both the models are powered by the 5G-enabled octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Honor Play 6T comes with a triple rear camera setup led by 13-megapixel primary sensor, while the Honor Play 6T Pro has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera. Both smartphones offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro price, availability

Honor Play 6T is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,200) for the base 8GB +128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

On the other hand, the Honor Play 6T Pro costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The price of the 8GB + 128GB storage model is not listed on the company website at the time of writing. Honor Play 6T comes in Titanium Empty silver, Magic Night Black, and Rose Gold colour options, while Honor Play 6T Pro is offered in Titanium Empty Silver, Magic Night Black, and Charm Sea Blue shades.

Both Honor devices are currently available for pre-reservations in China via the Honor Mall website. It will go on sale later this month.

Honor Play 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 6T runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0. The new Honor phone sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with 1,600x720 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. Honor Play 6T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Honor Play 6T features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Honor has provided a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports portrait mode and other features including night scene mode, super macro mode, panorama, HDR, filter, smile capture, voice-activated photo, timed photo, and AI photography. The handset offers up to 256GB of onboard storage and the storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on Honor Play 6T include 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, OTG, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, compass, and proximity light sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 22.5W fast charging. It measures 167.59x8.62x77.9mm and weighs around 198 grams with the battery.

Honor Play 6T Pro specifications

Like the vanilla model, dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 6T Pro also runs on Android 11 based on Magic UI 5.0. It comes with a 6.7-inch TFT LCD (2,388x1,080 pixels) display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Honor Play 6T Pro features a dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera unit also comprises a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera supports AI photography, time-lapse photography, dual-view video, night scene mode, portrait mode, panorama, voice-activated photography and many more. The selfie camera offers support for 2D face recognition. As mentioned, Honor Play 6T offers a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Connectivity options on Honor Play 6T Pro include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, AGPS, OTG, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, compass, and proximity light sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery which supports 40W fast charging. The phone measures 163.4x7.45x74.7mm and weighs 175 grams with the battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.