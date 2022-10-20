Technology News
loading
Honor Play 40 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 40 Plus is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 16:48 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Play 40 Plus is offered four different colour options
  • The new Honor smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • Honor Play 40 Plus has a waterdrop-style display

Honor Play 40 Plus was launched in China as the latest affordable offering from the brand. The latest smartphone in the Honor Play series features a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Honor Play 40 Plus is offered in four different colour options and has 4GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It features dual rear cameras led by 50-megapixel primary sensor arranged in large ring-shaped camera modules. The Honor Play 40 Plus is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor Play 40 Plus price, availability

The new Honor Play 40 Plus is priced at CNY 1199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is currently listed for sale in China via the Honor Mall website. It is offered in four colour options — Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Titanium Empty Silver and Xianxia Purple.

Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Honor Play 40 Plus are yet to be revealed.

Honor Play 40 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 40 Plus runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop notch at the centre housing the front-facing camera. The new Honor phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno Mali-G57 GPU. The inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 5GB by utilising unused storage.

For optics, Honor Play 40 Plus has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth of field camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Honor has provided a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The handset offers up to 256GB of onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Honor Play 40 Plus include 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and light sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Honor Play 40 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver 23 hours of video playback time. It measures 167.48x76.85x8.27mm and weighs 196 grams.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
