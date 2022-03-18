Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 4 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,700).

By David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2022 12:26 IST
Honor Magic 4 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has unseated the Huawei P50 Pro in DxOMark's rankings for the top spot

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 4 Ultimate sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED display
  • The smartphone comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options
  • Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has the highest rating on DxOMark

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate was launched on Thursday, as the latest addition to the Honor Magic 4 smartphone lineup that was announced at MWC 2022. The smartphone is equipped with four rear cameras and the handset has received DxOMark's highest score for a smartphone camera, ahead of the previous leader, the Huawei P50 Pro. Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The new phone from the Huawei sub-brand sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,600mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging support.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate price, availability

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,700) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The smartphone is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is currently listed for pre booking on the Honor website in China. Honor is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be available in other markets.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 4 Ultimate runs on Android 12, with the company's Magic UI 6.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,312x2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the new Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is equipped with four rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with a 1/1.12-inch format and an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel ‘spectrum enhanced' camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/3.5 aperture lens.

On the front, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 3D deep-sense camera for face recognition. As previously mentioned, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has a score of 146 points of DxOMark's camera tests, placing it in first rank, ahead of the Huawei P50 Pro, which previously held the top spot.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate offers 512GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, infrared sensor, gravity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The newly launched Honor Magic 4 Ultimate packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone measures 163.6x74.7x11.4mm and weighs around 242g, according to the company.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Honor Magic 4 Ultimate

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate

Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 3D Depth
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1213x2848 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Specifications, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Crypto Scammers Axed as Much as $120 Million From Kenyans in 2021, Cabinet Secretary Claims
Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer

Related Stories

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  5. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go and More Laptops Launched in India
  10. Apps That Will Add More Colour to Your Holi Memories
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With 60-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer
  3. Crypto Scammers Axed as Much as $120 Million From Kenyans in 2021, Cabinet Secretary Claims
  4. Facebook-Parent Meta Sued in Australia Over Scam Cryptocurrency Advertisements
  5. Bitcoin Turns Red While Ether Continues to Surge as PoS Transition Looks Imminent for the Network
  6. Snapchat Bans Anonymous Messaging From Third-Party Apps
  7. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. NASA Rolls Out SLS Moon Rocket: Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘World’s Most Powerful Rocket’
  9. Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk’s ‘Combat Challenge’ to Vladimir Putin Prompts Mockery in Russia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.