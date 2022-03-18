Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Magic 4 Ultimate was launched on Thursday, as the latest addition to the Honor Magic 4 smartphone lineup that was announced at MWC 2022. The smartphone is equipped with four rear cameras and the handset has received DxOMark's highest score for a smartphone camera, ahead of the previous leader, the Huawei P50 Pro. Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The new phone from the Huawei sub-brand sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,600mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging support.
Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,700) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The smartphone is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is currently listed for pre booking on the Honor website in China. Honor is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be available in other markets.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 4 Ultimate runs on Android 12, with the company's Magic UI 6.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,312x2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.
On the camera front, the new Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is equipped with four rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with a 1/1.12-inch format and an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel ‘spectrum enhanced' camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/3.5 aperture lens.
On the front, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 3D deep-sense camera for face recognition. As previously mentioned, the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate has a score of 146 points of DxOMark's camera tests, placing it in first rank, ahead of the Huawei P50 Pro, which previously held the top spot.
Honor Magic 4 Ultimate offers 512GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, infrared sensor, gravity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The newly launched Honor Magic 4 Ultimate packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone measures 163.6x74.7x11.4mm and weighs around 242g, according to the company.
