Honor Magic 4 Series to Launch in China on March 17; Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ Expected

Honor Magic 4 Series’ China launch is expected to see a third model that may be branded the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition or Pro+.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 16 March 2022 15:30 IST
The first two handsets from the Honor Magic 4 series was released during the MWC 2022

Highlights
  • The Honor Magic 4 series which was launched globally during the MWC 2022
  • China launch is expected to see a third model called Honor Magic 4 Ultima
  • The handset is expected to outshine both Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro

Honor Magic 4 Series will see its China launch on March 17 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) following the global launch of Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro models at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The China launch is expected to see a third model that may be branded the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition or Pro+. The third smartphone is said to come with a larger sensor as compared to the other two handsets in the Magic 4 series from the Huawei-subsidiary.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ specifications (expected)

According to the post by Honor on Weibo, the third handset from the Magic 4 series will come with a main camera sensor that is even larger than the one sported by Magic 4 Pro. The Shenzhen-based digital consumer product testing platform WHYLAB also mentioned in its Weibo post that Honor has three new models on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology — LGE-AN20, VNE-AN00, and CMA-AN40. The three new models are expected to be Huawei Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro and the model LGE-AN20 is expected to be the Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+. Any further details regarding the specifications list of the expected Magic 4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ is lacking at this time. The handset is expected to outshine both the Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro in several key features apart from the camera setup. No information regarding the RAM/ internal memory configuration or the the colour variants have been revealed yet.

The first two handsets from the Honor Magic 4 series which was released during the MWC 2022 comes with Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 50-megapixel primary cameras. The smartphones run AI-powered Magic UI 6 OS, and come with a 'Just Say to Me' function — essentially an AI-powered privacy call feature to prevent sound bleeding while talking on phone. The Pro variant gets 100W wired as well as wireless charging, and features face unlock, along with a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Honor Magic 4 carries over a lot of the specifications from the Pro model and gets the same firepower as the Pro variant.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition, Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition specifications, Honor, Honor Magic 4
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
