Honor Magic 4 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at MWC 2022

Honor Magic 4 Pro comes with 100W wired and wireless charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 February 2022 19:23 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 4 Pro and Honor Magic 4 are launched in four colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 4 Pro offers 100x digital zoom
  • Honor Magic 4 has similar display as the pro variant
  • Both phones come with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

Honor Magic 4 series with Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphones was launched globally at an event during MWC 2022 on Monday. The Honor Magic 4 series comes with Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 50-megapixel primary cameras. The smartphones run AI-powered Magic UI 6 OS, and come with a 'Just Say to Me' function. The Pro variant gets 100W wired as well as wireless charging, and features face unlock, along with a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Honor Magic 4, Honor Magic 4 Pro price, availability

Honor Magic 4 Pro is priced starting at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The vanilla Honor Magic 4 price starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phones are offered in Black, Cyan, Gold, White, and a special Orange (Vegan Leather) colours. Honor hasn't released any information on the other variants and availability of the Honor Magic 4 phones in other markets yet.

Honor Magic 4 Pro specifications

Honor Magic 4 Pro runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. It features a 6.81-inch Flex OLED quad-curved display with 1,213x2,848 pixels resolution, Motion Sync technology that automatically lowers the refresh rate from the highest of 120Hz to lowest of 1Hz. It comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi density and an upgraded HDR Effect which automatically upgrades video quality from SDR to HDR, and HDR to HDR+, the company said. Furthermore, the phone is claimed to come with the first LTPO display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with Honor's GPU Turbo X technology to support Industry-first AI Super Rendering in Mobile Gaming. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Honor Magic 4 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup along with a dTOF (time of flight) and flicker sensors. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 7P lens, and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens that has 122-degree field-of-view. It can also be used for macro photography. There is a 64-megapixel sensor in a periscope-style telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom, and 100X digital zoom. The lens comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS features. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor with a lens that has a 100-degree field of view. There is a 3D depth camera alongside for facial recognition.

The Honor handset comes with an independent security chip, and a 'Just Say to Me' function that is essentially an AI-powered privacy call feature to prevent sound bleeding while talking on phone. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner, and second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Honor Magic 4 Pro. The phone is IP68 dust and water resistant. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge technology that is claimed to juice up 50 percent in 15 mins.

Honor Magic 4 specifications

The Honor Magic 4 carries over a lot of the specifications from the Pro model. It has the same display features but gets a lower resolution of 1,224 x 2,664 pixels. The smartphone gets the same firepower as the Pro variant.

The difference is primarily in the camera department. There are two 50-megapixel cameras paired with a wide 7P lens, and an ultra-wide lens that has 122-degree field-of-view. The third sensor is 8-megapixel and is paired with a lens that offers 50x digital zoom. At the front is a 12-megapixel shooter with 100-degree field-of-view.

Honor Magic 4 has the same 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This model is also IP68 dust and water resistant. Connectivity options on both the phones include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 3D Depth
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1213x2848 pixels
Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 4, Honor Magic 4 Price, Honor Magic 4 Specifications, Honor Magic 4 Pro, Honor Magic 4 Pro Price, Honor Magic 4 Pro Specifications, Honor, MWC, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress 2022
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
