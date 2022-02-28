Honor Magic 4 series with Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphones was launched globally at an event during MWC 2022 on Monday. The Honor Magic 4 series comes with Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 50-megapixel primary cameras. The smartphones run AI-powered Magic UI 6 OS, and come with a 'Just Say to Me' function. The Pro variant gets 100W wired as well as wireless charging, and features face unlock, along with a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Honor Magic 4, Honor Magic 4 Pro price, availability

Honor Magic 4 Pro is priced starting at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The vanilla Honor Magic 4 price starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phones are offered in Black, Cyan, Gold, White, and a special Orange (Vegan Leather) colours. Honor hasn't released any information on the other variants and availability of the Honor Magic 4 phones in other markets yet.

Honor Magic 4 Pro specifications

Honor Magic 4 Pro runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. It features a 6.81-inch Flex OLED quad-curved display with 1,213x2,848 pixels resolution, Motion Sync technology that automatically lowers the refresh rate from the highest of 120Hz to lowest of 1Hz. It comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi density and an upgraded HDR Effect which automatically upgrades video quality from SDR to HDR, and HDR to HDR+, the company said. Furthermore, the phone is claimed to come with the first LTPO display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with Honor's GPU Turbo X technology to support Industry-first AI Super Rendering in Mobile Gaming. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Honor Magic 4 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup along with a dTOF (time of flight) and flicker sensors. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 7P lens, and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens that has 122-degree field-of-view. It can also be used for macro photography. There is a 64-megapixel sensor in a periscope-style telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom, and 100X digital zoom. The lens comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS features. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel sensor with a lens that has a 100-degree field of view. There is a 3D depth camera alongside for facial recognition.

The Honor handset comes with an independent security chip, and a 'Just Say to Me' function that is essentially an AI-powered privacy call feature to prevent sound bleeding while talking on phone. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner, and second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Honor Magic 4 Pro. The phone is IP68 dust and water resistant. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge technology that is claimed to juice up 50 percent in 15 mins.

Honor Magic 4 specifications

The Honor Magic 4 carries over a lot of the specifications from the Pro model. It has the same display features but gets a lower resolution of 1,224 x 2,664 pixels. The smartphone gets the same firepower as the Pro variant.

The difference is primarily in the camera department. There are two 50-megapixel cameras paired with a wide 7P lens, and an ultra-wide lens that has 122-degree field-of-view. The third sensor is 8-megapixel and is paired with a lens that offers 50x digital zoom. At the front is a 12-megapixel shooter with 100-degree field-of-view.

Honor Magic 4 has the same 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This model is also IP68 dust and water resistant. Connectivity options on both the phones include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.