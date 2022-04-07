Technology News
Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 4 Lite is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options

By David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2022 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 4 Lite is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 4 Lite is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage model
  • Pricing for the handset is yet to be revealed by Honor
  • Honor Magic 4 Lite sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Honor Magic 4 Lite has silently been launched in France. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Honor X9 5G and the Honor X30 handsets which made their debut in Malaysia and China, respectively. The Honor Magic 4 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and sports a 6.81-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Honor Magic 4 Lite price, availability

Honor Magic 4 Lite pricing is yet to be revealed by the company, and the smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options. The handset is currently listed on the company's website in France.

Last month, the company launched the Honor X9 5G smartphone, which sports the same specifications as the Honor Magic 4 Lite, in Malaysia at MYR 1300 (roughly Rs. 23,400). Honor is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphone in markets outside France, including India.

Honor Magic 4 Lite specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, the Honor Magic 4 Lite sports the same specifications as the company's Honor X30 and the Honor X9 5G smartphones. The Honor Magic 4 Lite sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Honor Magic 4 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset is also equipped with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is listed to feature 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is packs a 4,800mAh battery and supports 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging, according to the company.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,800mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 4 Lite, Honor Magic 4 Lite Specifications, Honor Magic 4 Lite Price, Honor
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BlackBerry Plans to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over BlackBerry 10, Avoiding Trial
Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report
