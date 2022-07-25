Honor Says Not Exiting Indian Market, Will Continue Operations in the Country

Honor has refuted a report that claimed it had officially withdrawn from the Indian market. The report pointed out that Honor India's official Twitter handle has been dormant for over a year. However, an Honor spokesperson in a statement to Gadgets 360 has denied these claims and confirmed that the company will continue to operate in the country. In June, the brand launched the Honor Watch GS 3 in India for Rs. 12,990. In related news, the company recently launched the Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition in China along with several other products.

The statement shared by an Honor spokesperson with Gadgets 360 says, “Honor is maintaining business operation[s] in India and will continue its development. The earlier news report that 'Honor officially announces its exit from the Indian market' is not correct."

According to the previous report, Honor had decided to exit the Indian market despite enjoying profitability. Considering that these claims have been refuted by the company, we might expect more devices to be launched in the country.

The Chinese brand recently announced the Honor X8 5G. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB RAM. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:09 aspect ratio. There is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In the previous report, we speculated that it might not be launched in the country. However, the upcoming handset might make its way to the country in the future.

Honor also unveiled several new devices last week, including the Honor Magicbook 14. This notebook packs either a Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU. It has a 14-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and 300 nits of brightness. The company launched the Earbuds X3 and Earbuds X3i true wireless stereo (TWS) audio wearables. It also revealed two new Honor Smart TV models — the X3 (55-inch and 65-inch) and the X3i (55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch).