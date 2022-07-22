Technology News
Honor Has Officially Exited the Indian Market, Continues to Have Partners: Report

Honor has launched smartphones, smartwatches, notebooks, and more in the country.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 July 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor recently launched the Honor Watch GS 3 in India

  • Honor still aims to fulfil its promises despite the declining market
  • It launched the Honor X8 5G smartphone on Friday
  • Honor does not have any plans to build cars in the next few years

Honor CEO Zhao Ming reportedly announced in an interview recently that the company has officially exited the Indian market. Ming stated that after operating in the country for years, the Honor team has withdrawn from the Indian markets. However, the company still has partners in the country and continues to do business through them. Honor supposedly enjoyed profitability in the Indian market as well. Despite this, the company reportedly plans to approach the Indian market prudently in the future.

According to a report by IT Home, citing Security Times, Ming revealed in an interview that Honor team have withdrawn from India. Notably, the official Honor India Twitter handle last shared a tweet back in March 2021 on the festival of Holi. Ming has reportedly reassured the customers that Honor still aims to fulfil its promises despite the declining market. The company, in the last few months, has launched various smartphones, smartwatches, notebooks, and more in the country.

Most recently, Honor launched the Honor Watch GS 3 in India in June. This smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen that can offer up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is claimed to last for up to 14 days with a single charge. It had a launch price of Rs. 12,990 for the Midnight Black variant whereas the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold shades are priced at Rs. 14,990.

The Huawei sub-brand also globally announced the Honor X8 5G on Friday. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB RAM. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:09 aspect ratio. For optics, it features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is highly unlikely that this handset will officially make its way to India.

Furthermore, Ming also mentioned during the interview that Honor does not have any plans of building cars in the next few years.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor X8 5G

Honor X8 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
