Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside Honor X8 5G, Pad 8: Price, Specifications

Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside Honor X8 5G, Pad 8: Price, Specifications

Honor 70 5G has been priced in the UK at GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,300).

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 26 August 2022 11:22 IST
Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside Honor X8 5G, Pad 8: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 70 5G (pictured) features Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options

Highlights
  • Honor 70 5G is currently available for pre-order in UK
  • The Honor Pad 8 features a 12-inch display
  • Honor X8 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Honor 70 5G has been launched in the UK with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and a 6.67-inch OLED display. The company has also launched the Honor X8 5G and Pad 8 in the UK. The two smartphones and the tablet have already been unveiled globally earlier. The Honor X8 5G was launched globally in July this year. The Honor 70 5G and Pad 8 debuted globally this year. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Honor 70 5G, Honor X8 5G, Honor Pad 8 price, availability

Honor 70 5G has been priced in the UK at GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is currently available for pre-order in the UK via the Honor online store. It features Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

The Honor X80 5G has been priced at GBP 229.99 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently available via the company's online store in the UK in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

The tablet, Honor Pad 8, is currently available via company's online store in the UK in Blue Hour colour option. The tablet has been priced at GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Honor 70 5G specifications

Honor 70 5G was launched globally in August this year. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. As mentioned above, it features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Honor 70 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary rear camera supports 4K resolution video recording and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets a 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2.

The Honor 70 5G features an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, compass, and a fingerprint scanner. The handset also sports a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with a 66W SuperCharge charger. It measures 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm, and weighs about 178g, according to the company.

Honor X8 5G specifications

Honor X8 5G debuted globally in July this year. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2. It sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. The handset it powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup. The primary rear camera is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, the depth camera gets a f/2.4 aperture lens, and the macro camera gets a f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Honor X8 5G sports an 8-mgeapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC. The handset also gets a fingerprint scanner and 2D face recognition for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. It measures 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm, and weighs about 194g, according to Honor.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

Honor Pad 8 was unveiled globally in August this year. The tablet runs on Android-based MagicUI 6.1, and sports a 12-inch LCD display with 1,200x2,000 pixels resolution. The Honor Pad 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Pad 8 gets a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The tablet sports an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. The Honor Pad 8 also features an 8-speaker setup. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. It measures 278.54 x 174.06 x 6.9mm, and weighs about 520g, according to the company.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 70 5G

Honor 70 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Honor Pad 8

Honor Pad 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 70 5G, Honor X8 5G, Honor Pad 8, Honor 70 5G price, Honor 70 5G specifications, Honor X8 5G price, Honor X8 5G specification, Honor Pad 8 price, Honor Pad 8 specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
CoinSwitch Kuber Under ED’s Lens on Suspicion of Violating Forex Laws

Related Stories

Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside Honor X8 5G, Pad 8: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  5. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  10. Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details
  2. The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season
  3. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside Honor X8 5G, Pad 8: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinSwitch Kuber Under ED’s Lens on Suspicion of Violating Forex Laws
  5. SpaceX, T-Mobile Join Hands to Increase Internet Access in Remote Parts of the US
  6. Google Foldable Phone Patent With Samsung Galaxy Fold-Like Design Spotted: Report
  7. India Second Largest Market as Global Smartwatch Market Grows in Q2 2022, Apple on Top: Counterpoint
  8. Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery
  9. The Boys Season 4 Casts Supernatural’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Recurring Guest Star
  10. Twitter, IRCTC Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over Data Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.