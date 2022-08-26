Honor 70 5G has been launched in the UK with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and a 6.67-inch OLED display. The company has also launched the Honor X8 5G and Pad 8 in the UK. The two smartphones and the tablet have already been unveiled globally earlier. The Honor X8 5G was launched globally in July this year. The Honor 70 5G and Pad 8 debuted globally this year. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Honor 70 5G, Honor X8 5G, Honor Pad 8 price, availability

Honor 70 5G has been priced in the UK at GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is currently available for pre-order in the UK via the Honor online store. It features Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

The Honor X80 5G has been priced at GBP 229.99 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently available via the company's online store in the UK in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

The tablet, Honor Pad 8, is currently available via company's online store in the UK in Blue Hour colour option. The tablet has been priced at GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Honor 70 5G specifications

Honor 70 5G was launched globally in August this year. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. As mentioned above, it features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Honor 70 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary rear camera supports 4K resolution video recording and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets a 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2.

The Honor 70 5G features an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, compass, and a fingerprint scanner. The handset also sports a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with a 66W SuperCharge charger. It measures 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm, and weighs about 178g, according to the company.

Honor X8 5G specifications

Honor X8 5G debuted globally in July this year. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2. It sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. The handset it powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup. The primary rear camera is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, the depth camera gets a f/2.4 aperture lens, and the macro camera gets a f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Honor X8 5G sports an 8-mgeapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC. The handset also gets a fingerprint scanner and 2D face recognition for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. It measures 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm, and weighs about 194g, according to Honor.

Honor Pad 8 specifications

Honor Pad 8 was unveiled globally in August this year. The tablet runs on Android-based MagicUI 6.1, and sports a 12-inch LCD display with 1,200x2,000 pixels resolution. The Honor Pad 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Pad 8 gets a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The tablet sports an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. The Honor Pad 8 also features an 8-speaker setup. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. It measures 278.54 x 174.06 x 6.9mm, and weighs about 520g, according to the company.

