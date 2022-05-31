Honor 70 series, including the regular Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and Honor 70 Pro+, has been launched in China. The vanilla Honor 70 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. On the other hand, the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+ models feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display. The former packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. These handsets are currently available to pre-order and are listed to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Honor 70 Pro price, availability

The Honor 70 Pro costs CNY 3699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration costs CNY 4399 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It will be available to purchase on the Honor China site starting from June 10.

Honor 70 Pro+ price, availability

This handset will be available to purchase on the Honor China site starting from June 16. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Honor 70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB models costs CNY (roughly Rs. 53,500).

Honor 70 price, availability

The Honor 70 starts from CNY 2699 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option goes for CNY 3399 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This Honor smartphone will go on sale on the Honor China site from June 7.

Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ specifications, features

Both of these smartphones boast similar specifications. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x 2,652 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor 70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the Honor 70 Pro+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. They run on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top.

In terms of cameras, these smartphones have a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide macro sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, they sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter fitted in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot. The camera setups of the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70+ are capable of recording in 4K.

They measure 163.9mmx74.6x8.18mm and weigh around 192g. The Honor 70 and Honor 70+ pack a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. These smartphones support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. For security, they have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor 70 specifications, features

The vanilla Honor 70 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,800x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1.

For optics, this smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Honor 70 is 161.4x73.3x7.91mm in dimensions and weighs about 178g. It packs a 4,800mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.

