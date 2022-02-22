Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced

Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced

Hisense Infinity H60 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 February 2022 12:05 IST
Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced

Photo Credit: Hisense

Hisense Infinity H60 5G comes in a Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Hisense Infinity H60 5G has face unlock feature
  • It gets 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • Hisense Infinity H60 5G comes with various photography modes

Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone has been announced. It comes with a curved display, a 3D leather back, and a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup with various shooting modes such as Professional Mode. Customers will also get 30W Quick Charge feature and face unlock, as well as an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Hisense Infinity H60 5G phone is only offered in a single variant, and the Chinese company is yet to reveal the price and availability details of the handset.

Hisense Infinity H60 5G specifications

Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 100 percent P3 WCG support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a pill-shaped cutout on the top left corner for two front cameras. Under the hood, the phone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Hisense Infinity H60 5G gets a quad rear camera setup headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Camera features include Time Exposure and overexposure suppression to click well-lit images in low-lit conditions. On the front is a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a depth sensor.

The Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone gets 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. As mentioned, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Detailed specifications of the Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone are yet to be revealed.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Hisense Infinity H60 5G

Hisense Infinity H60 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hisense Infinity H60 5G, Hisense Infinity H60 5G Specifications, Hisense
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Benq Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Launched in India
CAT: Randeep Hooda Netflix Series Announced, From Saand Ki Aankh Writer Balwinder Singh Janjua
Hisense Infinity H60 5G Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 3D Leather Back Cover Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  10. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
  2. India Data Accessibility and Use Policy: IT Ministry Proposes Framework for Government-to-Government Data Sharing
  3. FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories
  5. Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre for Allegedly Disturbing Public Order
  6. Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
  7. Elden Ring Unlock Time Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  9. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  10. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.