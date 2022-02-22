Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone has been announced. It comes with a curved display, a 3D leather back, and a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup with various shooting modes such as Professional Mode. Customers will also get 30W Quick Charge feature and face unlock, as well as an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Hisense Infinity H60 5G phone is only offered in a single variant, and the Chinese company is yet to reveal the price and availability details of the handset.

Hisense Infinity H60 5G specifications

Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 100 percent P3 WCG support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a pill-shaped cutout on the top left corner for two front cameras. Under the hood, the phone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Hisense Infinity H60 5G gets a quad rear camera setup headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Camera features include Time Exposure and overexposure suppression to click well-lit images in low-lit conditions. On the front is a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a depth sensor.

The Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone gets 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. As mentioned, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Detailed specifications of the Hisense Infinity H60 5G smartphone are yet to be revealed.