Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Government Mandates Registration of IMEI Number of All Mobile Phones Before Sale in India Starting 2023

Government Mandates Registration of IMEI Number of All Mobile Phones Before Sale in India Starting 2023

Every mobile phone comes with a unique 15-digit IMEI number which serves as unique ID of the device.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 27 September 2022 23:00 IST
Government Mandates Registration of IMEI Number of All Mobile Phones Before Sale in India Starting 2023

Photo Credit: Unsplash / Jonas Leupe

The government has launched the CEIR project to block and trace lost or stolen mobile phones

Highlights
  • There have been concerns over inability to track lost mobile phones
  • CEIR project only has blocking facilities of stolen or lost mobiles
  • CEIR project is working to resolve the issue of lost mobile phones

The government has made the registration of IMEI number of all mobile phones mandatory before their sale in India on its anti-counterfeit and lost handset blocking portal from January 1, 2023.

According to a notification dated September 26, all mobile phones, whether made locally or imported, will need to be registered and get IMEI (International mobile equipment identity number) certificates from the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal that is run by the Department of Telecommunications.

"The manufacturer shall register the international mobile equipment identity number of every mobile phone manufactured in India with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal of the government of India in the Department of Telecommunications prior to the first sale of the mobile phone," the notification said.

The notification has been issued under the Prevention of Tampering of the Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

Every mobile phone comes with a unique 15-digit IMEI number which serves as unique ID of the device.

There have been concerns over inability to track lost mobile phones due to the presence of counterfeit devices with the same IMEI on telecom network.

The government has launched the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) project to block and trace lost or stolen mobile phones and added Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR) system to curb proliferation of such handsets .

At present only blocking facilities of stolen or lost mobiles are available on the portal.

The CEIR project is working to resolve the issue of lost mobile phones by addressing the issue of counterfeit devices as well.

With the fresh notification, IMEI number of even imported devices will need to be registered on ICDR system, and obtaining IMEI certificates will be mandatory for the import of mobile devices through various customs ports.

"The international mobile equipment identity number of the mobile phone imported in India for sale, testing, research or any other purpose shall be registered by the importer with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal of the government of India in the Department of Telecommunications prior to import of mobile phone into the country," the notification said.

The ICDR system has been operational since January 28, 2020. It can be accessed through a web portal for registration and generation of IMEI certificates without paying any charges.

The new system has replaced the old IMEI cloning and duplication restriction system, which was operated and maintained by the Mobile Standard Alliance of India (MSAI) — a private body.

MSAI is no longer authorised for registration, generation or issue of IMEI certificates and the government directly operates the system.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMEI Number, Mobile Phones, Device Tracking
Elon Musk's Twitter Deposition Rescheduled for October 6-7, 10 Days Ahead of the Trail
Government Mandates Registration of IMEI Number of All Mobile Phones Before Sale in India Starting 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Filed by Winzo Games
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 6 Launch
  7. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Review: All About Speed?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs
  2. Oracle to Pay About $23 Million to Resolve Another SEC Bribery Case Involving India Unit
  3. Walmart Launches Online Game Worlds in Roblox as 'Testing Ground' for Potential Metaverse Entry
  4. Government Mandates Registration of IMEI Number of All Mobile Phones Before Sale in India Starting 2023
  5. Elon Musk's Twitter Deposition Rescheduled for October 6-7, 10 Days Ahead of the Trail
  6. Elon Musk's Lawyers to Argue With Twitter Attorneys Over Information Exchange
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  8. Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' Desktop CPUs Launched, Including Core i9-13900K With 24 Cores
  9. Government Provides More Time to Battery Manufacturers to Comply With Additional Safety Norms
  10. Facebook, Instagram Integration Improved With Deeper Account Centre Integration by Meta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.