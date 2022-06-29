Technology News
Google Rolls Out Third Build for Android 13 Beta 3 in This Month

Android 13 Beta 3.3 will rollout on devices including Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro series.

By ANI | Updated: 29 June 2022 04:20 IST
It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update on the device

Google has released the third build for Android 13 Beta 3. In order to solve the essential fixes for beta testers, Google had to release not one or two, but three builds of this month's beta build.

The development was shared through a Reddit post, announcing the rollout of Android 13 Beta 3.3. There are no new features included in the third build, which points out Google's efforts at fixing bugs from previous builds of Android 13 Beta 3.

According to the post, the latest rollout has resolved a conflict between the launcher and the keyboard, while also fixing a fault where actions like swiping "back" would cause the UI to crash. These issues made using the beta version of the app less than ideal.

A fault that prevented Pixels from connecting to well-known Wi-Fi networks and another that led to the device freezing when plugged in and needing to be restarted were both fixed.

Additionally, 'Connectivity Thermal Power Management', which was responsible for the erratic performance and short battery life, has been improved.

Given that the June Beta 3 was supposed to establish Platform Stability, which wasn't done straight away, there have been a lot of updates released this month.

App developers are expected to begin concluding compatibility testing for apps, SDKs, and libraries with this build.

Users who are already enrolled in the Android 13 beta will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.3. Eligible devices for the rollout include Pixel 4, 4A, 5, 5A, 6, and 6 Pro series.

It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update on the device. However, users can check for updates by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

