Google has released a new Android 13 beta update. Although it's only half a month away, the new Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch should fix some of the issues plaguing Pixel devices shortly after the initial release of the Android 13 Public Beta.

As per the release notes by Google, the latest Android update will introduce a number of fixes and improvements, previously mixing in the May 11 update for Android 13 Beta 2. Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions. The latest update has fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Moreover, if you were facing the problem of hearing a continuous call dialing sound could in the background during a phone call, the new update has now taken care of it. The Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch has also fixed the issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto. Moreover, the users will no more land on a blank list of suggestions after typing in the search bar.

This mid-cycle update still includes the same list of known issues as Beta 2 released on May 11, except for those mentioned above.

If the user is already on the Android 13 Beta, the replacement will routinely notify on Pixel devices through OTA notification. If a user is at the Android 12 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta program, they will need to opt-out and re-sign up for the Android 13 Beta, keeping in mind that the Android 13 Beta is still in early Beta and there may be a lot of issues.