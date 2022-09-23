Technology News
Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details

The update includes improvements to the Google Play store, Kids Space, Wallet, and Wear OS devices.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 September 2022 15:39 IST
Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details

Photo Credit: Android.com

On Android 13 Play Protect security information will show up in settings page

Highlights
  • Google's September update comes in as v39.22
  • Users will now see an expanded information listing on app installs
  • Google has added Play Protect features to secure devices

Google is rolling out new Play Store and Play Protect-related features as part of its September 2022 Google System Update. Running the latest Google Play services and Play Store updates will allow users to see an expanded information display in the details of all listings on the store, along with being able to track installations on other devices from their phones. Meanwhile, on phones running the latest Android 13, Play Protect security information will show up on the security and privacy settings section on the phone's settings page, according to Google.

As part of the September Google System Update, Google has introduced a new feature that will allow users to "check the status of app installs happening on other devices" they own. The company has also added optimisations to allow for faster and more reliable app downloads and installation.

Google has also updated its child-friendly Kids Space, allowing users to hide recommended apps during onboarding, and install Kids Space on a tablet's secondary user account during device setup.

New Wear OS features coming to users this month include improvements to account syncing and account recovery, a new display format that seeks to make finding recommended apps easier, automatic companion app installation, and a new secondary menu on Android devices that allows users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS devices.

However, according to Android Police, none of these security updates or changes are currently visible to users on their devices, which could be a case of Google announcing updates before actually making the server-side switches needed for the changes to reflect on devices.

Meanwhile, a new feature will let users track alerts for compromised passwords. As part of the update, users will now receive a notification if their sign-on credentials have been found in a public data breach. The September update also includes regular bug fixes for system management and diagnostics, and utilities-related services, optimisations for faster and more reliable download and installation, Play Protect improvements to keep user devices safe, and an improved menu navigation for large screens on landscape mode, according to the company.

The update also brings improvements to Google Wallet in the form of added visual feedback when users lock, unlock, or start their car with a digital car key, added support for new forms of payment on Google Pay in Japan, and an option to enable showing open loop transit agencies in the list of purchasable transit passes.

 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Play, Play Protect, Google Wallet, Kids Space, Android 13
