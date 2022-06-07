Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Phones Get June Feature Drop With Pocket Operator, Bug Fixes and more

Google Pixel users can add a shortcut to access the vaccine card directly from their home screen.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 June 2022 14:22 IST
Google Pixel Phones Get June Feature Drop With Pocket Operator, Bug Fixes and more

Photo Credit: Google

The new update for Google Pixel phones brings improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity and performance

Highlights
  • Google released the June 2022 update for Pixel 4 and up
  • The update is being rolled out in a phased manner
  • The update features several bug fixes for Google Pixel phones

Google Pixel phones have started receiving the June 2022 software update on Monday. The feature drop is available for Google Pixel 4 phones and newer models and includes bug fixes for some known issues. The latest Pixel feature drop brings the Pocket Operator app for shooting videos and turning them into fun music and video cut-ups and allows users to create a shortcut to the vaccine card on the home screen. Google adds three new features for the At a Glance widget for the Pixel lock and home screen. With the latest update, Conversation Mode is exiting Beta and Pixel phones are getting Real Tone Filters and support for more chat translation languages.

The June 2022 feature drop, announced via an official blog post by Google, brings new features to the Google Pixel phones. The update comes along with the latest Android security patch with build numbers SQ3A.220605.009.A1 and SQ3A.220605.009.B1.

The new feature drop introduces the new pocket operator app available via Google Play. It allows users to shoot video content and turn it into fun music and video cut-ups by adding visual effects and tracks. It will work only on the Google Pixel 5, and newer models.

With the latest update, Google Pixel users can add a shortcut to access the vaccine card directly from their home screen. This feature is available in Australia, Canada, and the US, and it will vary across regions based on healthcare providers.

Google Pixel users will be getting some new settings for the At a Glance widget. The new Nest Doorbell video feed helps users to find out who's at the door of their house without opening it. On the home screen, users can see a video feed from their doorbell with the help of a supported Nest Doorbell and the Google Home or Nest app.

The tech giant is adding a flashlight reminder to At a Glance widget. This feature will remind you to turn off the flashlight and allows you to turn the flashlight off without navigating into Quick Settings again.

The June feature drop also bundles air quality alerts in the At a Glance menu for the current locations. The Google Pixel users in the US, Australia and India can access this healthy feature.

The new feature drop brings Conversation Mode to Google Pixel 3 and later models. Available on the Sound Amplifier app, this feature is designed for people with hearing loss. This functionality amplifies the voice users want and filters out the background noise. It uses the camera to focus on whomever you want to talk to and tune in to only them.

Real Tone Filters are rolling out on Google Photos with the latest update. These filters are claimed by Google to work with all skin tones and can be found under the edit menu.

The June 2022 update brings the Car Crash Detection feature for Pixel and later in Canada. Besides, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will be able to translate Chinese, Dutch, Korean, Thai, and Turkish languages with the latest update.

To celebrate Pride Month, Google has also released three new wallpapers with the help of illustrator Yann Bastard.

Additionally, Google is fixing some known issues with its latest rollout. Google App and Gboard are getting bug fixes while bringing performance improvements to the fingerprint scanner. It includes fixes for issues relating to under-display fingerprint unlock and adds general improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stability and performance.

The June feature drop will be available to the eligible Google Pixel series phone users through an over-the-air (OTA) update in phases. It is recommended to update your phone while it is put on charge and connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Feature Drop, June 2022 Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Rich Asian Investors Own Cryptos, India Surpasses Singapore in Digital Asset Holdings: Accenture

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones Get June Feature Drop With Pocket Operator, Bug Fixes and more
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  2. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  5. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  6. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
  8. Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
  9. iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.