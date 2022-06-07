Google Pixel phones have started receiving the June 2022 software update on Monday. The feature drop is available for Google Pixel 4 phones and newer models and includes bug fixes for some known issues. The latest Pixel feature drop brings the Pocket Operator app for shooting videos and turning them into fun music and video cut-ups and allows users to create a shortcut to the vaccine card on the home screen. Google adds three new features for the At a Glance widget for the Pixel lock and home screen. With the latest update, Conversation Mode is exiting Beta and Pixel phones are getting Real Tone Filters and support for more chat translation languages.

The June 2022 feature drop, announced via an official blog post by Google, brings new features to the Google Pixel phones. The update comes along with the latest Android security patch with build numbers SQ3A.220605.009.A1 and SQ3A.220605.009.B1.

The new feature drop introduces the new pocket operator app available via Google Play. It allows users to shoot video content and turn it into fun music and video cut-ups by adding visual effects and tracks. It will work only on the Google Pixel 5, and newer models.

With the latest update, Google Pixel users can add a shortcut to access the vaccine card directly from their home screen. This feature is available in Australia, Canada, and the US, and it will vary across regions based on healthcare providers.

Google Pixel users will be getting some new settings for the At a Glance widget. The new Nest Doorbell video feed helps users to find out who's at the door of their house without opening it. On the home screen, users can see a video feed from their doorbell with the help of a supported Nest Doorbell and the Google Home or Nest app.

The tech giant is adding a flashlight reminder to At a Glance widget. This feature will remind you to turn off the flashlight and allows you to turn the flashlight off without navigating into Quick Settings again.

The June feature drop also bundles air quality alerts in the At a Glance menu for the current locations. The Google Pixel users in the US, Australia and India can access this healthy feature.

The new feature drop brings Conversation Mode to Google Pixel 3 and later models. Available on the Sound Amplifier app, this feature is designed for people with hearing loss. This functionality amplifies the voice users want and filters out the background noise. It uses the camera to focus on whomever you want to talk to and tune in to only them.

Real Tone Filters are rolling out on Google Photos with the latest update. These filters are claimed by Google to work with all skin tones and can be found under the edit menu.

The June 2022 update brings the Car Crash Detection feature for Pixel and later in Canada. Besides, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will be able to translate Chinese, Dutch, Korean, Thai, and Turkish languages with the latest update.

To celebrate Pride Month, Google has also released three new wallpapers with the help of illustrator Yann Bastard.

Additionally, Google is fixing some known issues with its latest rollout. Google App and Gboard are getting bug fixes while bringing performance improvements to the fingerprint scanner. It includes fixes for issues relating to under-display fingerprint unlock and adds general improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stability and performance.

The June feature drop will be available to the eligible Google Pixel series phone users through an over-the-air (OTA) update in phases. It is recommended to update your phone while it is put on charge and connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection.