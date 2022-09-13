Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report

Google becomes the second major company after Apple to consider India as an alternate production hub.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 14:39 IST
Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Sheldon Pinto

Google recently launched the Google Pixel 6a in India

Highlights
  • Google has reportedly solicited bids from manufacturers in India
  • 5,00,000 to a million units of Pixel phones may be assembled in India
  • This is 10-20 percent of their estimated annual phone production

Google Pixel smartphones may be assembled in India in the future, according to a report. Apparently, Google has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make a part of the company's estimated annual production of the Pixel smartphones. Google is reportedly planning to shift Pixel phone assembly from China due COVID-19 lockdowns in the country that have hit manufacturing and supply chains. Another reason highlighted for this shift in manufacturing is rising geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Google becomes the second major company after Apple looking at India as an alternate production hub.

A report by The Information (via Reuters) cited a person with direct knowledge of the discussions as saying that Google has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 5,00,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones. These numbers represent 10 percent to 20 percent of the estimated annual production for Google's Pixel smartphones.

The reasons cited for moving some of its Pixel smartphone production outside China are the country's COVID-19 lockdowns that have disrupted manufacturing and supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions with the US after a trip by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this year.

It is not known what models of Pixel smartphones Google wants to assemble in India. The last flagships that Google sold in India were the Pixel 3 series of smartphones. Google skipped Pixel 4 series but brought the mid-ranger Pixel 4a, skipped Pixel 5 series as well as Pixel 5a, and again launched only the premium Pixel 6a in the country skipping the flagship Pixel 6 series entirely. The company is set to launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6.

Google has become the second major manufacturer after Apple which is mulling shifting a part of its smartphone production to India. The Cupertino company is also reportedly planning to use its manufacturing lines in the country to supplement iPhone 14 production in China amid geopolitical issues and disrupted economic activity due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google, Apple, iPhone 14, COVID 19
Amazon Proposal to End Antitrust Probe by EU Should Be Rejected, NGOs Argue: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  6. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
  2. Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details
  3. Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report
  4. Amazon Proposal to End Antitrust Probe by EU Should Be Rejected, NGOs Argue: Report
  5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Reliance Jio Receives Letter of Intent From Telecom Department to Set Up Mobile Satellite Network
  7. Plan A Plan B Trailer: Netflix’s Rom-Com Pits a Matchmaker and a Divorce Lawyer Against Each Other
  8. Near Foundation, Caerus Ventures Launch $100 Million Fund for Web3 Support
  9. Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second
  10. Google Releases Ethereum Merge Countdown Timer Doodle Days Before Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.