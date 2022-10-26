Technology News
Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Hints at Similar Features as Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 11:01 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Pixel G10’s display is said to be manufactured by BOE
  • Google Pixel Fold is also reportedly in the works
  • New phones feature Tensor G2 SoC

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC recently went official in India. Now, Google is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Pixel 7 series smartphone codenamed "G10". The rumoured Pixel G10 smartphone is said to feature the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro. The display could have a 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution as well. Chinese display manufacturer BOE is said to supply displays of the Google Pixel G10. It is expected to feature Qualcomm's Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has tipped that Google is working on an unknown Pixel 7 series smartphone, codenamed "G10". The report claims that the upcoming handset will use the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro. It could measure 55mm in height and 71mm in width.

The display is said to have a 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution. The display is reportedly manufactured by BOE. Additionally, the Pixel G10 is said to feature Qualcomm's Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for authentication. It's possible that Google is testing a modified version of the Pixel 7 Pro with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that should perform much better than the current in-display fingerprint sensor found on the Pixel 7 series.

In related news, Google is reportedly working on two smartphones codenamed “Felix” and “Lynx”. The former could be the long-rumoured foldable smartphone, while the latter could refer to the Pixel 7 Ultra or Pixel 7 Mini.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were launched in India recently. The Google Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model on the other hand sports a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are offered in three colour opinions and will receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

