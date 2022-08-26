Google's foldable phone has been under development for quite some time now. A recent patent, filed at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), allegedly shows the foldable smartphone by Google with a Samsung Galaxy Fold-like design. Previous reports suggested that the handset looks a lot like the Oppo Find N. While the details of the smartphone are scarce, it has been leaked at various occasions in the past and popped on patent websites. The rumoured smartphone's launch has reportedly been postponed twice.

Citing a WIPO patent filed in June 2021 and published recently, 91Mobiles claims that the alleged Google's foldable phone will have a design that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It is suggested to have a notebook-like folding design with thick bezels around the screen. The selfie camera of the foldable smartphone is situated in the top bezel (in the unfolded state). The report also says that the patent doesn't show the smartphone's design in the folded state.

It was previously claimed that the phone looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, a report later said that Google's foldable smartphone is expected to look more like the Oppo Find N and not like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As recently as this month, reports suggested that Google's foldable phone is under production alongside the rumoured Google Pixel 7 Ultra. The phones are tipped to be manufactured by Foxconn in China.

Google's foldable phone, which may be called Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, is claimed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC that currently powers the Pixel 6 devices. The foldable Google phone is tipped to be available in limited markets.

Google's foldable smartphone was rumoured to launch in late-2021, but was postponed. It was reportedly delayed for the second time and is now tipped to launch in Spring 2023. The foldable handset is said to sport a 7.57-inch foldable display and a 5.78-inch cover display with an ultra-thin glass cover.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.