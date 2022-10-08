Technology News
loading

Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to feature a 7.57-inch inner display and a 5.78-inch outer display.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 October 2022 15:11 IST
Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

A purported Pixel foldable device codenamed 'Felix' was recently spotted

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold may have an ultra-thin glass cover on the outside
  • It could be manufactured in by Foxconn in China
  • Google Pixel Fold said to get a triple rear camera setup

Google Pixel Fold launch timeline has been tipped online, ahead of the debut of Google's purported Pixel-branded foldable phone. The news comes shortly after the launch of the Pixel 7 series earlier this week, alongside the company's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. While enthusiasts were hoping to catch a glimpse of Google's foldable smartphone at the Made by Google' launch event, the company is said to have delayed the launch of this foldable handset. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, the first Pixel foldable phone could arrive in Q1 2023.

Replying to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) enquiring about the Pixel foldable phone, Young stated that Google's first foldable handset could arrive sometime in Q1 of 2023. He also claims that the company will start receiving panel shipments for this handset in January.

Previous reports suggest that Google might be working on two foldable smartphones. Recently, a developer spotted the mention of a foldable smartphone codenamed 'Felix' in a line of code from Google's Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta.

This foldable handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including an IMX787 primary sensor, an IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and an S5K3J1 telephoto lens. Its outer display is likely to get an S5k3J1 telephoto selfie camera. Earlier this year, a foldable phone from Google codenamed 'Pipit' had also surfaced. The developer claims that the Tensor SoC featured in this model has now become outdated.

A recent report suggests that Google's foldable smartphone could be named either Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad. It is tipped to be manufactured in by Foxconn in China. The launch of this smartphone was reportedly delayed earlier this year in May. It is likely to feature a 7.57-inch inner display and a 5.78-inch outer display with an ultra-thin glass cover.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Fold, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India Slashed During Amazon Sale: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Should You Buy a 4G Phone Now That 5G Has Been Launched in India?
  6. Uber, Ola, Rapido Directed to Stop Three-Wheeler Services in Bengaluru
  7. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  8. Werewolf by Night Review: MCU Horror TV Special Isn’t Anything Special
  9. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 7 Pro Super Res Zoom Camera Samples From Upgraded Telephoto Camera Revealed by Google
  2. China Lashes Out Against New US Chip Export Rules Aimed at Hobbling Its Semiconductor Industry
  3. Taiwan Signals Chip Firms Will Comply With US Export Rules Targeting Chinese Semiconductor Industry
  4. Xiaomi India Dismisses Speculation on India Operations Being Moved to Pakistan as 'False and Baseless'
  5. Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January
  6. Twitter Urging Users Taking Screenshots to Copy Links, Share Tweets Instead: All Details
  7. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Details
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's CLASS Spectrometer Maps Abundance of Sodium for the First Time, ISRO Says
  9. Rivian Recalls Nearly All Electric Vehicles Over Loose Fastener That May Affect Steering
  10. Tesla Begins Production of Electric Semi Trucks, PepsiCo Confirms First Deliveries to Start in December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.