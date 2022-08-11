Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback

Google is reportedly bringing back the Commute feature, an At a Glance capability, to its Pixel smartphones. The feature shows users traffic information, and the best time for them to leave, based on the to and from addresses. The report says that the Commute option disappeared in early 2022 and is making a comeback now. Although the Commute functionality has yet to go live, the feature has been spotted on Pixel phones with Android 12 and Android 13. Google also recently rolled out a new bug fix update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a.

According to a recent report by 9To5Google, Google is bringing back the Commute feature back to Pixel's At a Glance. As mentioned earlier, the feature is used to show users traffic information and the time for them to leave, based on the to and from addresses. The feature can also suggest what public transportation to choose and the time it would take for the users to arrive. The feature would also have a tab that would open Google Maps. There was also a Time to leave functionality that was based on Google Calender.

The report also mentioned that both the Commute and Time to Leave functionalities were combined to one setting until early this year after which the Commute option disappeared and the Time to Leave became a standalone function.

To recall, the Commute function has not gone live yet, but the toggle has appeared in Pixel phones with Android 12 and Android 13. The report also suggested that this could be a server-side rollout.

As mentioned earlier, Google recently rolled out a new bug fix update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a. The update aimed to fix a GPS related bug on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a smartphones.