Technology News
loading

Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback

The Commute option reportedly disappeared in early 2022.

Updated: 11 August 2022 18:25 IST
Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback

Google is bringing back the Commute feature back to Pixel's At a Glance.

Highlights
  • Commute feature is used to show the users traffic information
  • Commute and Time to Leave functionalities were combined
  • Commute function has not gone live yet

Google is reportedly bringing back the Commute feature, an At a Glance capability, to its Pixel smartphones. The feature shows users traffic information, and the best time for them to leave, based on the to and from addresses. The report says that the Commute option disappeared in early 2022 and is making a comeback now. Although the Commute functionality has yet to go live, the feature has been spotted on Pixel phones with Android 12 and Android 13. Google also recently rolled out a new bug fix update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a.

According to a recent report by 9To5Google, Google is bringing back the Commute feature back to Pixel's At a Glance. As mentioned earlier, the feature is used to show users traffic information and the time for them to leave, based on the to and from addresses. The feature can also suggest what public transportation to choose and the time it would take for the users to arrive. The feature would also have a tab that would open Google Maps. There was also a Time to leave functionality that was based on Google Calender.

The report also mentioned that both the Commute and Time to Leave functionalities were combined to one setting until early this year after which the Commute option disappeared and the Time to Leave became a standalone function.

To recall, the Commute function has not gone live yet, but the toggle has appeared in Pixel phones with Android 12 and Android 13. The report also suggested that this could be a server-side rollout.

As mentioned earlier, Google recently rolled out a new bug fix update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a. The update aimed to fix a GPS related bug on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a smartphones.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Commute
RBI’s Digital Lending Norms Will Help Sector Scale Up, Become More Responsible, Industry Says

Related Stories

Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  3. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  8. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  9. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Wynk Music Plans Foray Into Distribution Ecosystem; to Invest Rs. 100 Crore to Promote Music Talent
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts in India on August 16: Details
  3. Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here
  4. Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details
  5. YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details
  6. Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO
  7. Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback
  8. RBI’s Digital Lending Norms Will Help Sector Scale Up, Become More Responsible, Industry Says
  9. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price, Colour Options Leaked: All Details Here
  10. Google Meet Live Sharing Feature Will Allow Users to Interact With Content, Play Games: Out Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.