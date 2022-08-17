Technology News
Google Pixel Owners May See an Android 12 Update Before Upgrading to Android 13

The Android 12 update did not have a clear description and was intended for some Pixel smartphone owners.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 17 August 2022 11:46 IST
Google Pixel Owners May See an Android 12 Update Before Upgrading to Android 13

Google’s recently launched Pixel 6a has yet to begin receiving its Android 13 update in India

  • Some Pixel owners are seeing a large Android 12 update
  • Google claims that it's not an error but is a bug fixing update
  • Android 13 update will follow in the coming weeks

With the availability of Android 13, Google finally announced that the software rollout for its Pixel smartphones has commenced, starting Monday. The update is expected to be rolling out gradually to a long list of supported Pixel smartphones, which includes the Pixel 4 XL model all the way down to the recently launched Tensor-powered Pixel 6a. However, things don't seem to be going as planned as some Pixel owners are seeing an Android 12 update show up on their devices instead of the expected Android 13. Thankfully, Google has provided some clarity about the same.

As reported by 9to5Google a number of users on Reddit have been reportedly seeing an Android 12 update show up instead of Android 13. The update, which most users are seeing on their Pixel devices, is about 2GB in size and claims to upgrade the Pixel device to Android 12, which many found a bit surprising. Some users even updated to the available version in the hopes that it could have been mislabelled, but ended up back on Android 12.

After a while, Google clarified to the source that the Android 12 update reaching Pixel users isn't a flaw or an error, but is intended as it is a previously released update with bug fixes (which some users may have not updated to). The update timing was clearly the problem as it arrived for some users soon after the rollout for Android 13 was announced. Google has also clarified that the description of the update is being changed for better clarity. The search giant reconfirmed that the Android 13 update is a separate one and that it is being rolled out gradually. Users can expect the update to arrive on their smartphones over the next few weeks. As of today, Gadgets 360 was able to verify that the recently launched Pixel 6a is yet to begin receiving its Android 13 update.

Google announced the release of its Android 13 for its Pixel smartphones on Monday. Among the many new features, Android 13 will also let multilingual users assign specific languages to individual apps. There's an updated media player interface and users will soon be able to mirror messaging apps from the smartphones to their Chromebooks (with the new OS installed) as well. Google also announced that the new version of Android will be coming to smartphones made by Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, and more later this year.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Android 13, Android 12, Software, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6a
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Pixel Owners May See an Android 12 Update Before Upgrading to Android 13
