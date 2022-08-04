Google's foldable phone, which may be called Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, is under production alongside the rumoured Google Pixel 7 Ultra, as per a new development. The phones are tipped to be manufactured by Foxconn in China and it is being claimed that both these phones have 2K display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel resolution Sony IMX787 camera sensor, which made its debut in Nubia Z40 Pro earlier this year.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Foxconn is manufacturing two Google smartphones. One of them is claimed to be the highly-anticipated foldable phone, which may be known as Google Pixel Notepad or Pixel Fold. The other phone is dubbed as ‘Pixel flagship', which may be known as Pixel 7 Ultra.

The tipster also claims that the ‘Pixel flagship' sports a Sony IMX787 camera sensor as a ‘sub-camera' which, according to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, will be packed in “a device codenamed Lynx - L10 - an alleged third high-end 2022 Pixel” series “probably [as a] tele.” 'Lynx' or 'L10' internal names are said to be either of the Pixel 7 Ultra or a testing device. It is to be noted that Google has already confirmed the Pixel 7 series, but hasn't mentioned that it is launching three smartphones. Moreover, the Sony IMX787 was included in the Nubia Z40 Pro earlier this year as a 64-megapixel sensor.

Digital Chat Station also mentions that the ‘Pixel flagship' smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel sensor as a multifocal periscope camera, a ceramic body, a 2K display, and Google Tensor 2 under the hood. Currently, the information related to this development is scarce and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Notably, Google's foldable smartphone's launch was reportedly delayed for the second time. The foldable handset is said to get a 7.57-inch display inside and a 5.78-inch display on the outside with an ultra-thin glass cover. It was claimed that the product was delayed because it did not meet Google's expectations.

