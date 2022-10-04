Technology News
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be launched at the 'Made by Google' event on October 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 10:58 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch

Google Pixel 7 series will debut with Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series is said to support both wired and wireless charging
  • They could offer face unlock feature
  • Google Pixel 7 series was showcased during Google I/O 2022 event

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powered by a second-generation Google Tensor chip will be launched in global markets on October 6. Just days before their formal debut, complete specifications of the flagship smartphones have surfaced online. The new leak suggests a 6.7-inch display for the Pixel 7 Pro and a 6.3-inch display for the Pixel 7. The smartphones are said to have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. They are said to support both wired and wireless charging.

The spec sheet of Pixel 7 Pro alongside that of its vanilla sibling Pixel 7 has been leaked on Slashleaks. The leak reiterates the presence of next-gen Google Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 security coprocessor on the Google Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to offer 12GB of RAM, while the vanilla model could carry 8GB of RAM. Both smartphones are said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

As per the leak, Google Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones could include a similar rear camera setup. The Google Pixel 7 is tipped to carry a dual camera unit at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 7 Pro, in contrast, will have a triple rear camera unit with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both smartphones are expected to feature 10.8-megapixel sensors for their respective selfie cameras. This could translate to 11-megapixel on paper. They are expected to feature a Movie Motion Blur camera mode, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to offer an exclusive camera feature called Macro Focus and up to 5x optical zoom.

Both the variants are expected to sport a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature for authentication. They are said to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and could support both wired and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 series will be unveiled alongside the Pixel Watch on October 6 at the ‘Made By Google' event. The launch event will begin at 10am ET (7:30pm IST).

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
