Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event and since then, anticipation about the device has increased. Now, a new version 8.5 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly suggests photography and videography specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series phones and Pixel tablet. The front-facing camera sensors of both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones are said to be capable of recording 4K video. If this turns out to be true, it will be a significant upgrade over the previous Google Pixel 6 series phones.

The development was first spotted by 9to5google while examining Google Camera 8.5, a new version of Google's camera app for Pixel smartphones. As per the report, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be capable of recording 4K video using the front camera. At present, only the Pixel 6 Pro allows users to shoot 4K video from the selfie camera, while this functionality is missing in the Pixel 6. As per the APK teardown of the camera app, a code “p21_front_setup” suggests this feature. This tag was previously reserved for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Google Camera 8.5 is also said to include some early preparations for the Pixel tablet. Google's upcoming Pixel tablet could sport one lens on the back of the device. The upcoming tablet may lack a 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It may not support 4K video recordings as well. As per the report, Google is likely to remove the Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan features from the Pixel tablet to keep the cost down.

As the company is yet to confirm the camera specifications of either the Google Pixel 7 series or Pixel branded tablet, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event in May this year. They are confirmed to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will have next-generation Tensor SoC. Alongside the Pixel series, the company also announced that it is working on an Android-powered tablet that is expected to launch in 2023. The tablet will also be powered by a Tensor SoC.