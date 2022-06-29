Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips

Google Camera app version 8.5 for Pixel smartphones has started rolling out.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 June 2022 13:19 IST
Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips

Google Pixel 7 series was teased at Google I/O 2022 event in May

Highlights
  • Google is working on a Pixel branded tablet
  • Selfie sensor of Pixel 6 Pro is capable of recording 4K video
  • Google Pixel 7 series is likely to launch in October

Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event and since then, anticipation about the device has increased. Now, a new version 8.5 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly suggests photography and videography specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series phones and Pixel tablet. The front-facing camera sensors of both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones are said to be capable of recording 4K video. If this turns out to be true, it will be a significant upgrade over the previous Google Pixel 6 series phones.

The development was first spotted by 9to5google while examining Google Camera 8.5, a new version of Google's camera app for Pixel smartphones. As per the report, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be capable of recording 4K video using the front camera. At present, only the Pixel 6 Pro allows users to shoot 4K video from the selfie camera, while this functionality is missing in the Pixel 6. As per the APK teardown of the camera app, a code “p21_front_setup” suggests this feature. This tag was previously reserved for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Google Camera 8.5 is also said to include some early preparations for the Pixel tablet. Google's upcoming Pixel tablet could sport one lens on the back of the device. The upcoming tablet may lack a 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It may not support 4K video recordings as well. As per the report, Google is likely to remove the Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan features from the Pixel tablet to keep the cost down.

As the company is yet to confirm the camera specifications of either the Google Pixel 7 series or Pixel branded tablet, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event in May this year. They are confirmed to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will have next-generation Tensor SoC. Alongside the Pixel series, the company also announced that it is working on an Android-powered tablet that is expected to launch in 2023. The tablet will also be powered by a Tensor SoC.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel 7 Series, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Electric Slate: Millie Bobby Brown, Avengers Endgame Directors Set Next Movie at Netflix
Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  6. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  8. Watch Farhan Akhtar in the Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer
  9. Future Retail Deal: NCLT Reserves Order on Amazon Appeal Against BoI's Plea
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch
  2. Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips
  4. The Electric Slate: Millie Bobby Brown, Avengers Endgame Directors Set Next Movie at Netflix
  5. Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications
  6. Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale’s Children Made Him Take Up Marvel Movie Despite Scheduling Conflicts
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Renders Surface, Hands-on Images Leaked Again
  8. Facebook Testing New Features For Groups With Discord-Like Audio Channels: Details
  9. Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon
  10. US Millennials Picking Crypto Assets Over Mutual Funds for Investments: Alto Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.