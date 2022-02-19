Technology News
  Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro said to launch sometime later this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 February 2022 16:37 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6 series was globally launched in October 2021

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro said to get Cheetah, Panther as codenames
  • Samsung Exynos 5300 modem yet to be announced
  • Google Tensor GS201 SoC said to get Cloudripper as codename

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. The next generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem. The report, which shares these key specifications, also mentions the internal model designations for Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the second-gen Google Tensor SoC, and the Samsung Exynos modem. Apart from, not much else is known about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google is busy developing this year's flagship smartphones — Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But the report does not mention when the search giant will launch the next-generation Pixel smartphones. Going by the history of when Google has launched the previous Pixel flagship smartphones, the upcoming Pixel 7 series could launch somewhere around October this year. The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to have Cheetah and Panther as their internal model designations, respectively.

The report also mentions that the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by Google Tensor GS201 SoC, which has Cloudripper as its internal model designation. Furthermore, the SoC will be accompanied by a new Samsung Exynos 5300 modem — with Ravenclaw as Google's internal designation — that is yet to be unveiled by Samsung. The report claims that these specifications were discovered after Google released the Android 13 developer preview. Apart from this, not much else is known about the specifications of the two upcoming Pixel flagship smartphones as of now.

Google has reportedly changed the nomenclature pattern for its Pixel smartphones. All Nexus and Pixel smartphones that launched before the Google Pixel 6 series were named after fish or other forms of life found in the sea. Last year's flagship smartphones — Pixel 6 series — were given the codenames Oriole and Raven. This year, Google is apparently going to use feline-based codenames for its smartphones.

Ravenclaw could hark back to a Hogwarts reference or it could mean something else entirely. The report suggests that the Ravenclaw codename could be a mashup of two elements — the Pixel 6 Pro shell and Tensor GS201 SoC. But since there is no official confirmation about any of this from Google, the information about the codenames and their meaning should be considered speculative at best.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Pixel, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Google Tensor, Tensor, Tensor GS201, Samsung, Exynos, Samsung Exynos 5300
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo A76 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Under Development; May Come With New Tensor GS201 SoC, Samsung Exynos Modem: Report
