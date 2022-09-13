Google Pixel 7 series is set to launch on October 6. Google has so far confirmed that these smartphones will be powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 SoC and boot Android 13 out of the box. It has also revealed three colour options each for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The remaining specifications of this lineup are still under wraps. Now, a reliable tipster has claimed that the Pixel 7 series could offer only up to 256GB of onboard storage in Europe.

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) on Monday claimed that both Pixel 7 series smartphones will get only 128GB and 256GB storage variants. These storage options are believed to be restricted to models sold in Europe. To recall, the Pixel 6 also launched with up to 256GB of onboard storage. However, the Pixel 6 Pro offered a 512GB storage configuration.

Google recently revealed that the Pixel 7 will come in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colours, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options. It appears that the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a shiny polished look whereas the regular Pixel 7 may feature a matte finish.

Previously, an alleged Pixel 7 Pro prototype handset had leaked which reportedly featured 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Later on, a developer version of the Pixel 7 Pro was again spotted with only 256GB of onboard storage.

The Pixel 7 series is set to launch on October 6 alongside the Google Pixel Watch and Nest smart home devices. It is powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 SoC and runs on Android 13 out of the box. Google is yet to delve into the specifications of the Pixel 7 series in detail. However, these smartphones are likely to support sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave connectivity.