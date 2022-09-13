Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to launch on October 6.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 15:39 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 7 series is powered by a Google Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 Pro previously spotted with 12GB RAM, 256 storage
  • Google has not revealed the configuration options for Pixel 7 series
  • Both Pixel 7 series handsets will be offered in three colour options

Google Pixel 7 series is set to launch on October 6. Google has so far confirmed that these smartphones will be powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 SoC and boot Android 13 out of the box. It has also revealed three colour options each for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The remaining specifications of this lineup are still under wraps. Now, a reliable tipster has claimed that the Pixel 7 series could offer only up to 256GB of onboard storage in Europe.

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) on Monday claimed that both Pixel 7 series smartphones will get only 128GB and 256GB storage variants. These storage options are believed to be restricted to models sold in Europe. To recall, the Pixel 6 also launched with up to 256GB of onboard storage. However, the Pixel 6 Pro offered a 512GB storage configuration.

Google recently revealed that the Pixel 7 will come in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colours, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options. It appears that the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a shiny polished look whereas the regular Pixel 7 may feature a matte finish.

Previously, an alleged Pixel 7 Pro prototype handset had leaked which reportedly featured 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Later on, a developer version of the Pixel 7 Pro was again spotted with only 256GB of onboard storage.

The Pixel 7 series is set to launch on October 6 alongside the Google Pixel Watch and Nest smart home devices. It is powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 SoC and runs on Android 13 out of the box. Google is yet to delve into the specifications of the Pixel 7 series in detail. However, these smartphones are likely to support sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave connectivity.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google
Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
  2. Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
  3. Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  6. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  7. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  9. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  10. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.