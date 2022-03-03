Technology News
Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online

The renders have revealed changes for camera bar design on the back panel of the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 March 2022 19:29 IST
The upcoming Pixel 7 series could launch somewhere around October this year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to carry QHD+ screen resolution (1440p)
  • Pixel 7 Pro is expected to use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC
  • Google is apparently going to use feline-based codenames for its smartpho

Google Pixel 7 Pro renders have surfaced online and has revealed changes for the camera bar design. YouTuber Technizo Concept has created a concept video for the smartphone based on the leaked renders. The renders pointed to changes for camera bar design on the back panel. The next generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem. Not much is known about the Google Pixel 7 series yet.

Based on the renders that has surfaced online, the periscope telephoto lens on the camera bar on the phone's back panel is now separated from the other two lenses.

Google had updated the design of its Pixel series flagship smartphones last year with the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For its successor, it now looks like the company will only be making minor changes.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved OLED display. The upcoming flagship phone from Google is said to carry QHD+ screen resolution (1440p) along with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to continue offering an under-display fingerprint sensor despite the current-generation models facing issues.

A report which came out in February had suggested that Pixel 7 Pro is expected to use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem. The report also mentioned the internal model designations for Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the second-gen Google Tensor SoC, and the Samsung Exynos modem.

The upcoming Pixel 7 series could launch somewhere around October this year, going by the history of when Google has launched the previous Pixel flagship smartphones. All Nexus and Pixel smartphones that launched before the Google Pixel 6 series were named after fish or other forms of life found in the sea. Last year's flagship smartphones — Pixel 6 series — were given the codenames Oriole and Raven. This year, Google is apparently going to use feline-based codenames for its smartphones. The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to have Cheetah and Panther as their internal model designations, respectively.

