Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be unveiled by the search giant later this year, but the screen sizes of the smartphones have now leaked on the Internet. The panel shipments of next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to start in May, one month ahead of Pixel 6's cycle. As per the latest leak, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 will get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch screen. The handsets are expected to ship with second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem.

Tipster Ross Young on Tuesday tweeted the screen sizes of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the tweet, the vanilla Google Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than Pixel 6's 6.4-inch screen. The display of the Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro at 6.71 inches. Google Pixel 7 Pro could get a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 120Hz refresh rate as well. In addition, the panel shipments of the Google phones are said to begin in May.

Earlier this month, renders of Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced online suggesting a new camera bar design. In the leaked renders, the periscope telephoto lens on the camera bar on the phone's back panel is seen separated from the other two lenses. As per past leaks, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem.

Google usually launches new Pixel flagship phones in October every year. The company unveiled Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October last year in limited markets. The price of Pixel 6 starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the Pixel 6 Pro was launched starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,500).