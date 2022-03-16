Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display

Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display

Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 March 2022 13:36 IST
Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6 series was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6's successor will expectedly be unveiled later this year
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The vanilla Pixel 7 model is likely to get a 6.3-inch display

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be unveiled by the search giant later this year, but the screen sizes of the smartphones have now leaked on the Internet. The panel shipments of next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to start in May, one month ahead of Pixel 6's cycle. As per the latest leak, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 will get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch screen. The handsets are expected to ship with second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem.

Tipster Ross Young on Tuesday tweeted the screen sizes of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the tweet, the vanilla Google Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than Pixel 6's 6.4-inch screen. The display of the Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro at 6.71 inches. Google Pixel 7 Pro could get a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 120Hz refresh rate as well. In addition, the panel shipments of the Google phones are said to begin in May.

Earlier this month, renders of Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced online suggesting a new camera bar design. In the leaked renders, the periscope telephoto lens on the camera bar on the phone's back panel is seen separated from the other two lenses. As per past leaks, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could use the second-generation Google Tensor SoC along with a new Samsung Exynos modem.

Google usually launches new Pixel flagship phones in October every year. The company unveiled Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October last year in limited markets. The price of Pixel 6 starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the Pixel 6 Pro was launched starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,500).

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update in India With Major Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
  2. Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US
  3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April
  4. iPhone Production Won’t See a Big Impact From COVID-19 Lockdown in China's Shenzhen, Say Analysts
  5. Rosa Bonheur Gets a Google Doodle Celebrating the French Painter on Her 200th Birthday
  6. Meta Fined EUR 17 million for Data Breach by Irish Watchdog
  7. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched Globally, Buds 3T Pro Debut as Well
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike
  10. Instagram to Follow Twitter into Adding NFT Features, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.