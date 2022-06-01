Samsung will be making the second generation of Google Tensor SoC that will be used in the Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones, as per a report. The series, which is expected to get Pixel 7 as well as Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, was showcased at this year's Google I/O event and is to be launched later this year. It is to be noted that Google's latest generation of smartphones use the first generation of Google Tensor SoC, which is also manufactured by Samsung.

As per a report by Korean publisher ddaily, Samsung will mass-produce the second generation Google Tensor SoC, which will be used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, from June. The Google phones are expected to launch in October. Furthermore, the report claims that the next-generation of the SoC will be manufactured on a 4nm process. The current generation SoC in the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a is made on a 5nm process.

Samsung is reported to use panel level package (PLP) technology to manufacture second-generation Google Tensor SoC. It is a technique in which chips cut from a wafer are placed on a rectangular panel, thereby, minimising the discarded edge, reducing cost, and improving productivity. As per a report in February, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to be powered by Google Tensor GS201 SoC, which could be accompanied by a new Samsung Exynos 5300 modem whose details have not been revealed by the South Korean company.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event. Google said that the smartphones will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, and will have next-generation Tensor SoC. The company also showcased the smartphone's design, which shows the bar-shaped rear camera module, which will be made of aluminium, instead of glass like on the current Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models.