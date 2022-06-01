Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7 Series to Use Samsung-Made 2nd Generation Tensor SoC: Report

The next-generation Tensor chip for Pixel 7 series is said to be built on a 4nm process.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 June 2022 13:20 IST
Google Pixel 7 Series to Use Samsung-Made 2nd Generation Tensor SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Samsung-made Tensor will go into mass production in June

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series is likely to launch in October
  • The phones are tipped to use Samsung Exynos 5300 modem
  • Google Pixel 7 series was teased at Google I/O 2022

Samsung will be making the second generation of Google Tensor SoC that will be used in the Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones, as per a report. The series, which is expected to get Pixel 7 as well as Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, was showcased at this year's Google I/O event and is to be launched later this year. It is to be noted that Google's latest generation of smartphones use the first generation of Google Tensor SoC, which is also manufactured by Samsung.

As per a report by Korean publisher ddaily, Samsung will mass-produce the second generation Google Tensor SoC, which will be used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, from June. The Google phones are expected to launch in October. Furthermore, the report claims that the next-generation of the SoC will be manufactured on a 4nm process. The current generation SoC in the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a is made on a 5nm process.

Samsung is reported to use panel level package (PLP) technology to manufacture second-generation Google Tensor SoC. It is a technique in which chips cut from a wafer are placed on a rectangular panel, thereby, minimising the discarded edge, reducing cost, and improving productivity. As per a report in February, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to be powered by Google Tensor GS201 SoC, which could be accompanied by a new Samsung Exynos 5300 modem whose details have not been revealed by the South Korean company.

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 7 series was teased at the Google I/O keynote event. Google said that the smartphones will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, and will have next-generation Tensor SoC. The company also showcased the smartphone's design, which shows the bar-shaped rear camera module, which will be made of aluminium, instead of glass like on the current Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Tensor, Google, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Fidelity Says Will Double Down on Hiring for Crypto Units This Year

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Series to Use Samsung-Made 2nd Generation Tensor SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  2. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  3. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  4. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  5. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  6. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  10. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-24 From French Guiana on June 22
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series to Use Samsung-Made 2nd Generation Tensor SoC: Report
  3. Fidelity Says Will Double Down on Hiring for Crypto Units This Year
  4. Nxtdigital, Thaicom Sign MoU for Broadband-Over-Satellite Services in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Mass Production of Parts Reportedly Ramped Up
  6. Google Pixel Watch Lasts Up to a Day on Single Charge: Report
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch Display India Launch Confirmed
  8. Facebook Parent Meta to Trade Under Ticker ‘META’ on Nasdaq From June 9
  9. BTC, ETH Open First Day of June With Minor Losses, Stablecoins See Gains
  10. India Said to Oppose Moratorium on Customs Duties on E-Commerce Trade at Next WTO Meeting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.