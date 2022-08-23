Technology News
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report

Four Pixel 7 series smartphones were reportedly spotted on the certification site.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 August 2022 20:43 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to feature next-gen Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series was teased during Google I/O 2022
  • Google has not revealed any specifications of the Pixel 7 series
  • The Pixel 7 series previously surfaced on the US FCC database

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were recently spotted on the Canadian Radio Equipment List (REL) certification site, according to a report. The alleged listing includes four Pixel 7 series smartphones with model numbers GQML3, GVU6C, GE2AE, and GP4BC. However, it does not reveal any other details regarding these smartphones. Google is rumoured to unveil the Pixel 7 series later this year in October. The company teased the Pixel 7 series during the Google I/O 2022 event in May earlier this year. It is expected to feature the next-gen Tensor SoC under the hood.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Google Pixel 7 series surfaced on the REL Canada certification website. The listing included two Pixel 7 models bearing the model number GQML3 and GVU6C. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro models are also listed on the site with the model number GE2AE and GP4BC. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listings for all four models on the website.

The Pixel 7 series with these model numbers was recently spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, as per a recent report. The Pixel 7 (GVU6C) and Pixel 7 Pro (GP4BC) models are expected to support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 (GQML3) and Pixel 7 Pro (GE2AE) models are expected to support mmWave technology, according to the report.

Google has not delved into the specifications of the Pixel 7 series. An earlier report suggests that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be powered by a next-generation Tensor SoC, which is expected to be a 4nm chipset. To recall, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are powered by a Tensor SoC made on a 5nm process.

The Pixel 7 has also been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary sensor and a Sony IMX381 ultra-wide angle sensor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro could be equipped with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor along with the previously mentioned sensors.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024

