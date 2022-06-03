Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped

Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped

The company’s upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro has been spotted days after the Pixel 7 appeared on eBay.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2022 11:30 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

The alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype images show the new rear camera module

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro leaked images show the handset's rear design
  • The smartphone is shown in a 12GB + 256GB storage model
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to launch in the coming months

Google Pixel 7 Pro — the company's upcoming flagship smartphone set to launch later this year — has been spotted in live images online. The company leaked the rear design of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in May at its Google I/O keynote, while revealing that the handsets would be powered by next-generation Tensor chipsets. The alleged leaked images of the Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype have surfaced days after the smaller Pixel 7 appeared on eBay. Both phones were previously tipped to feature similar display specifications as Google Pixel 6 series.

The purported Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype images were spotted on Slashleaks, showing the display of the handset with the device information page and on the bootloader screen. A Reddit user claims that they bought the smartphone via Facebook Marketplace in North Texas (NTX), which was listed as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The user said they were able to use the handset for about three weeks before it underwent an automatic factory reset.

pixel 7 pro slashleaks reddit amc20 inline pixel 7 pro

The alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype is shown in a 12GB + 128GB storage model
Photo Credit: Slashleaks

 

In the leaked images, the rear design of the purported Google Pixel 7 Pro handset is shown, complete with the new metal rear camera module at the top that stretches to both sides of the phone. Last month, Google revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's rear design, which is expected to replace the rear glass camera module with a metal design. The images also reveal that the smartphone is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

It is worth noting that the device information page lists the handset as the “Cubot Cheetah 2” — the name of an older handset from manufacturer Cubot that was launched a few years ago, powered by a MediaTek chipset and running on Android 6. According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 7 bears the codename “cheetah”, while the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed “panther”.

Earlier this week, an alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 was spotted on eBay after a seller put the smartphone in the deep black Obsidian colour option. At the time, a glimpse of the Pixel 7 Pro was also spotted, reflected on the rear panel of the purported Pixel 7 prototype. Both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 handsets that were spotted online have the same logo on the rear panel.

According to a previous report, the company's upcoming Pixel 7 series could sport similar displays as the current Pixel 6 series. Google is yet to reveal additional details regarding Pixel 7 Pro specifications, aside from the fact that it will run on a new Tensor chipset. The smartphone is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 7 later this year — most probably in October.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  7. Sony KD-43X75K Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  8. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. The Boys to Peaky Blinders, the 9 Biggest Web Series in June
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped
  2. JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage
  3. Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report
  4. Moto G82 5G India Launch Set for June 7; 120Hz pOLED Display Teased
  5. Sony Introduces New Satellite Service Unit Dedicated to Build, Supply Space Lasers
  6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 22
  7. Elon Musk Informs Tesla’s AI Day Pushed to September 30 as Company Is Working to Prepare Optimus Prototype
  8. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  9. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  10. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.