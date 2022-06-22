Pixel 7 Pro display and SoC details have surfaced again. It seems that Google isn't using exactly the same display on Pixel 7 smartphones as they used on Pixel 6 as previously claimed. As far as the information about the second-generation Tensor is concerned, not much seems to have changed in terms of cluster design. The Pixel 7 Pro is a part of the Pixel 7 series of smartphones that will be launched later this year. Additionally, the codenames of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel 7a have also surfaced.

As per the details available in the Google News Telegram channel (first spotted by Android Police), a Pixel 7 Pro prototype owner, whose phone has been remotely bricked by Google, helped reveal some under the hood information about the phone's display, SoC, and codenames suggesting that the previous leaks may not be fully accurate.

The first piece of information comes about the display of the smartphone. The boot logs of the Pixel 7 Pro show that the upcoming handset will sport a Samsung S6E3HC4 display. The Pixel 6 Pro used a Samsung S6E3HC3 panel — essentially contradicting a report that claimed the new Pixel phones be equipped with the same Samsung displays as the last year's handsets. This may not be a great improvement as compared to last year's display hardware but we know that it is not exactly the same as it was claimed. A separate report claims that this display will sport a 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution.

The second piece of information is about the second-generation Google Tensor SoC that the Pixel 7 Pro is using. The SoC will have the same 4+2+2 cluster design as last year's Tensor chip. It is speculated that the processor will use the Cortex-A55 cores for low-power background tasks as it was in last year's Pixel devices. There is no specific information about this but a BL31 log reportedly includes “language for a workaround required to use the A55 cores”.

The third piece of information is regarding the codenames of the smartphones. As per the Telegram channel, the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed ‘Cheetah', the Pixel 7 is codenamed ‘Panther', and ‘Felix' is the codename for the Pixel 7a. The purported Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype images leaked on Slashleaks earlier this month also has reference to ‘Cheetah'. The user who posted the images reportedly said they used the handset for about three weeks before it was automatically factory reset.