Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Suggest Incremental Upgrade Over Pixel 6

Google Pixel 7 may be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 48,500).

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 September 2022 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 may come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 to get Tensor G2 SoC
  • It may come with Titan M security chip
  • The phone may get 8GB of RAM

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications have been leaked online. The purported internals suggest that the smartphones will have incremental updates over last year's Pixel 6 series. The most talked about feature of the Pixel 7 series, which will include the standard Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, is the Tensor G2. It is the successor to the first-generation Tensor, Google's indigenously-developed SoC that the company said, helps it in offering AI experiences that other chipsets couldn't. The smartphone is also said to get a better selfie camera.

As per a series of tweets by Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel 7 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate — slightly smaller than the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Google has already teased that the smartphone will launch with the Google Tensor G2 SoC. The phones are also expected to get up to 12GB of RAM and the Titan M security chip.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 7 may get a combination of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. We can expect a lot of software-based modes and enhancements. The front camera is expected to come with an 11-megapixel resolution, which is a little upgrade on the 8-megapixel front shooter on Pixel 6 series.

It is also claimed that the Google Pixel 7 series may be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The Pixel 7 is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery (a little higher capacity as compared to Pixel 6's 4,164mAh), whereas the Pixel 7 Pro may come with a larger 5,000mAh battery, both with support for 30W fast charging. There could be wireless charging, stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE support, and the phone will run Android 13.

Recently, a report suggested that the Google Pixel 7 will be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 48,500), which is the same price point as last year's Pixel 6. Pixel 7 may come in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colour options.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Price, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google
