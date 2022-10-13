Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 10:48 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by a Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera
  • They have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are offered in three shades

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available on sale in India for the first time today (October 13) via Flipkart. Both smartphones powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were unveiled in the country last week. The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are offered in three colour opinions and will receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro cost Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in three colours — Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow. As mentioned, both smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting today.

As an introductory offer, Google is offering cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the Pixel 7 and Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards. No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from Rs. 10,000 per month, while the no-cost EMI options for the Pro model start at Rs. 14,167 per month.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model on the other hand sports a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 series phones are powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB, but both come with 128GB storage option.

For optics, the Google Pixel 7 flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model also includes an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, they feature a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Both the models sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Pixel 7 packs a 4,270mAh battery and the Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a 4,926mAh unit. Both the handsets come with 30W wired charging along with fast wireless charging support and are said to deliver up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Price in India, Google Pixel 7 Pro Price in India, Google, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India, MacBook Assembly to Thailand: Ming-Chi Kuo
FIFA 23 Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch With 10.3 Million Players in Week One

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Live Renders Leaked: Details
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
  5. Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get it First
  6. Airtel 5G: Is Your Smartphone Compatible? Check List Here
  7. Surface Laptop 5 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Revealed by Microsoft: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More to Follow
  9. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro First Impressions: Worth the Wait?
  10. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance Plans Spotify Competitor, Music Streaming to Be Integrated Within TikTok: Report
  2. Huawei P60 Launch Timeline Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Shooters
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, NBTC, More Certifications Sites, May Launch Soon: Report
  4. Donald Trump's Truth Social App Approved on Google Play Store, Months After App Store Debut
  5. Starfield Dialogue Amount Is Four Times That of Skyrim’s, Persuasion System Returns
  6. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Launches Support for Avalanche NFTs on Its Platform
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More Smartphones to Follow
  8. Bitcoin Holds Firm Around $19,000 in Anticipation of US CPI Figures
  9. 'Pathooty' Robot Designed by 17-Year-Old Kerala Student Serves Food, Delivers Newspapers: Details
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Ahead of October 20 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.