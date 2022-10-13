Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available on sale in India for the first time today (October 13) via Flipkart. Both smartphones powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were unveiled in the country last week. The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are offered in three colour opinions and will receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro cost Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in three colours — Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow. As mentioned, both smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting today.

As an introductory offer, Google is offering cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the Pixel 7 and Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards. No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from Rs. 10,000 per month, while the no-cost EMI options for the Pro model start at Rs. 14,167 per month.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model on the other hand sports a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 series phones are powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB, but both come with 128GB storage option.

For optics, the Google Pixel 7 flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model also includes an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, they feature a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Both the models sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

The Pixel 7 packs a 4,270mAh battery and the Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a 4,926mAh unit. Both the handsets come with 30W wired charging along with fast wireless charging support and are said to deliver up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

