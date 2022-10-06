Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest flagship smartphones are powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, a 4nm chipset with 2 Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup that also includes a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones are equipped with a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Like other Pixel branded smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will receive five years of security updates.

This year, Google has announced new camera features for the Pixel 7 series. These include support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur' feature that provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7. The high-end Pixel 7 Pro will offer a 'Macro Focus' feature that will allow users to click photos of objects up to 3cm away with HDR+ photo quality. Both models will be the first to offer a 'Photo Unblur' feature on Google Photos, that uses machine learning to improve old, or blurry pictures.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India, availability

Google Pixel 7 pricing starts at Rs. 59,999. The smartphone will be sold in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999. It will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options, according to Google.

Both smartphones will go on sale in India via Flipkart on October 13. Google has also announced limited-time launch offers including a Rs. 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and a Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 7 features a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. The company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur' feature that provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for biometric authentication.

The Pixel 7 comes with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support, and is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro also runs on Android 13 and is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset found on the vanilla Pixel 7 model, paired with 12GB of RAM. It sports a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It also comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. Google says that the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a new ‘Macro Focus' feature that allows users to take close-up photos of objects.

The newly launched Google Pixel 7 Pro features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for biometric authentication.

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The company says that the smartphone can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled, which only allows specific apps and important services to run on the phone to conserve battery life.

