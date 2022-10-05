Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to launch globally on Thursday and customers can pre-order both handsets in India on the same day. The upcoming Pixel 7 lineup is confirmed to feature Google's next-generation Tensor G2 SoC. Colour options of both smartphones have also been revealed by the company. Google is tipped to launch the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 at the same price as the Pixel 6 series. In addition, rumours surrounding the specifications of these two smartphones have been in abundance ahead of their debut on October 6.

A new report by WinFuture has leaked the complete specifications and starting price of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. There have been several leaks related to both smartphones' specifications recently. The latest report seems to offer an in-depth look at the possible configuration of these two upcoming Google smartphones.

##Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price (rumoured)

According to the report, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,000), respectively. Previous leaks suggest that the two smartphones will cost the same as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when they were launched last year.

Google Pixel 7 specifications (rumoured)

The standard Google Pixel 7 smartphone is believed to sport a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits of brightness. The screen is expected to feature Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone is said to feature a Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

This handset is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. However, it also gets dual cameras on the front, including 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, as per the report.

The Pixel 7 is said to be 155.64x73.16x8.7mm in dimensions and weigh about 195.5g. It could pack a 4,355mAh battery with wireless charging support. This is said to be dual-SIM 5G smartphone with Bluetooth v5.2 support.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

According to the report, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,120 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500 nits of brightness. The display supposedly also gets Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is said to pack a Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, this smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and autofocus. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.5 aperture, according to the report. The Pixel 7 Pro could feature a dual-front camera, including a 10-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also offers Bluetooth v5.2 support. It has an IP68-rated design for great water and dust resistance. It is said to measure 162.9x76.55x8.9mm and weigh about 212g. This smartphone is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. It could come with features like stereo speakers and facial recognition, as per the report.

