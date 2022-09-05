Google Pixel 7 Pro has been leaked again and this time in an unboxing video. The video shows the smartphone with a black colour and has Google's “G” logo stamped on the back panel. This is the second time Google's upcoming flagship handset has been seen online with first being an early hands-on video shared by a YouTuber online. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, Google Pixel 7, were announced at Google I/O 2022. They will have a similar design to the current flagships the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

In a video shared by Gadgetfull BD, a Bangladesh-based mobile phone shop, a man unboxes a brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in Black colour variant. The person shows that the handset has a glass back and the same visor design as it was teased at the Google I/O 2022. There are two cutouts in the metal visor. The first cutout has two cameras and the second one is likely fitted with a telephoto camera.

The short video also shows the smartphone with Google's ‘G' logo on the back. The person in the video also switches on the phone and the boot screen shows Google's official animation sequence, followed by a device setup screen. Apart from this, there is no more shareable information from the video.

This is the second time at least one phone of the Google Pixel 7 series has been leaked in a video online. Earlier this year, YouTube channel Unbox Therapy teased online both the models of the early developer versions of Google smartphones. The phones were only seen with the bootloader screen and the YouTuber also shared some hardware specifications as well as design features of the two Google smartphones.

At Google I/O earlier this year, Google revealed that it will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It showcased the design of both the smartphones. The Pixel 7 series is confirmed to debut in the coming months and they will share a similar visor design as the Google Pixel 6 series. Google will also launch the Pixel Watch.