Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be launched on October 6, Google had announced, essentially spoiling the party for a few tipsters who were counting on this information for a fair share of headlines. However, there is another announcement that will attract people's attention and that is the sale date. The rumour mill has churned out two sale dates for the Google Pixel 7 series and a single date for Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

Citing Google partners, a report by German publication claims that the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-orders on October 6 — the same day the smartphones are launching globally. The phones are said to be available for purchase from October 18 at Google Store and partners. The Pixel Watch, however, is claimed to be available for purchase from November 4. The publication notes that there could be some change on the availability front.

The above mentioned date has a backing from noted tipster Roland Quandt. He claims that he also heard the Google Pixel 7 series will start shipping from October 18.

The development comes a few weeks after Front Page Tech reported that the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6 and will go on sale on October 13. Front Page Tech has a pretty decent record as far as its claims with respect to Google hardware are concerned.

Google will likely reveal the information about the availability of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the launch event. Or will it delve out this information in advance just like it did with teasing the smartphones at Google I/O and announcing the launch date, we don't know yet.