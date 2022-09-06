Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch date has been set for October 6, the company announced on Tuesday. The company previously teased the launch of the successors to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at Google I/O earlier this year, and its next hardware launch event is scheduled to take place in a month in a live event. Another product teased by the firm in May, the Google Pixel Watch, will also make its debut at the upcoming Made by Google event.

In an announcement on the company's US store on Tuesday, the company revealed that its upcoming Made by Google launch event would take place on October 6. "On October 6, 2022 at 10 am ET [7:30pm IST], we will officially introduce the latest Google Pixel device portfolio during a live event," the landing page states.

Google has confirmed that it will launch the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch at the October 6 event. The company will also announce new Nest smart home products.

First revealed by the company at Google I/O in May, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the company's second-generation Tensor SoCs, and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Google says the new chipset will offer users helpful, personalised features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Watch, that was also teased in May, is also set to launch at the event. It is the first smartwatch designed and built the company and will merge the company's software with Fitbit's health and fitness expertise, according to Google. The smartwatch will work with all Pixel and Android smartphones and will run on the company's new WearOS experience.