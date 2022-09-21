Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India launch has been teased by a Flipkart microsite. The smartphones are making their debut on October 6 at the ‘Made by Google' event scheduled to take place at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) in New York City. The phones are reported to come equipped with the company's Google Tensor G2 SoC. The phones will launch alongside the Google Pixel Watch. Google gave a sneak peak of both new hardware at this year's I/O event.

We were able to find the microsite on Flipkart, which was first shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be on their way to India as well. Google has already confirmed that the pre-orders of the Pixel 7 will be from October 6, the same day it is scheduled to launch in multiple markets.

Google India also took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India soon.

nbd just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India.



Stay tuned for more. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 21, 2022

Google Pixel smartphone enthusiasts are likely to be happy with this news, as the Google Pixel 7 series will be the first flagship offerings from the company that will debut in India since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google has been launching only watered-down ‘A' models of its flagship handsets. In fact, Google skipped the Google Pixel 5 series altogether. It recently launched the Pixel 6a, which followed the launch Pixel 4a in the country a couple of years ago.

Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones will come equipped with the company's Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. The SoC could use the same combination of two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores as its predecessor but offer improved performance. A recent report suggested that there could be a 12GB variant as well.