Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart Microsite, May Debut on October 6

The Pixel 7 series will launch in global markets on October 6, alongside the Google Pixel Watch.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 19:19 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart Microsite, May Debut on October 6

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 to get Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro are the company's upcoming high-end phones
  • The phones will launch alongside the Pixel Watch
  • Google has stated that pre-orders will start from October 6

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India launch has been teased by a Flipkart microsite. The smartphones are making their debut on October 6 at the ‘Made by Google' event scheduled to take place at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) in New York City. The phones are reported to come equipped with the company's Google Tensor G2 SoC. The phones will launch alongside the Google Pixel Watch. Google gave a sneak peak of both new hardware at this year's I/O event.

We were able to find the microsite on Flipkart, which was first shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be on their way to India as well. Google has already confirmed that the pre-orders of the Pixel 7 will be from October 6, the same day it is scheduled to launch in multiple markets.

Google India also took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India soon. 

Google Pixel smartphone enthusiasts are likely to be happy with this news, as the Google Pixel 7 series will be the first flagship offerings from the company that will debut in India since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google has been launching only watered-down ‘A' models of its flagship handsets. In fact, Google skipped the Google Pixel 5 series altogether. It recently launched the Pixel 6a, which followed the launch Pixel 4a in the country a couple of years ago.

Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones will come equipped with the company's Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. The SoC could use the same combination of two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores as its predecessor but offer improved performance. A recent report suggested that there could be a 12GB variant as well.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
