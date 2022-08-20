Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were first teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote event in May.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 20 August 2022 11:44 IST
Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Unbox Therapy

Google Pixel 7 Pro was seen in the video with 256GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 could weigh less than the Pixel 6
  • The Pixel 7 series is said to feature a 2nd gen Tensor SoC
  • Google is yet to reveal a definite launch timeline

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro early hands-on video has been shared by a YouTuber online. Both the models of the upcoming Google smartphones were allegedly early developer versions, and the phones were only seen with the bootloader screen. In the video, the YouTuber also shared some hardware specifications and design features of the two Google smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also featured in the video to compare them with the alleged early developer versions of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro.

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on video of the alleged early developer versions of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The video suggests that the upcoming PIxel smartphones will retain the horizontal layout for the rear camera module. The Pixel 7 can be seen with a dual rear camera setup, and the Pixel 7 Pro with a triple rear camera setup.

The Google logo on both the handsets could be placed in the center of the rear panel, as per the video. According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature a “visor-like” design. It was also mentioned that the Pixel 6 Pro is a little taller and thicker than the Pixel 7 Pro, as per the video. The Pixel 7 is said to be significantly shorter in height when compared to the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming Google smartphones could sport slimmer bezels than the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 series is also said to be thinner than the Pixel 6 series, but with identical rear camera module thickness.

The Pixel 7 Pro early developer version was seen in the video with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The bootloader screen of the Pixel Pro also suggests ‘cheetah EVT1.1' code name, as seen in the Unbox Therapy video. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, can be seen featuring 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The handset can be seen with the codename ‘panther EVT1.1'. As per the video, the Pixel 7 Pro could feature polished right and left spines, whereas, the Pixel 7 could get matte finish sides. Both the handsets are said to also support wireless charging, according to the YouTuber.

At the front, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can be seen in the Unbox Therapy video with a hole-punch display. The Pixel 7 Pro could get a slightly bigger hole-punch cut out, the YouTuber said. The YouTuber also weighs the Pixel 7 series handsets. The Pixel 7 is said to be about 10g lighter than the Pixel 6, and the Pixel 7 Pro is said to be about a gram heavier than the Pixel 6 Pro.

To recall, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote event. Both the flagship phones are said to launch later this year. They are teased to be powered by the next generation Tensor SoC, and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Britain Sets Out Roadmap for Self Driving Vehicle Usage by 2025, Announces Plans for New Laws, Funding

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. House of the Dragon Review: Game of Thrones Is Back — and It’s Great
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Have Received Terror Attack Text on WhatsApp
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Few Areas
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details
  2. Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
  3. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
  6. Britain Sets Out Roadmap for Self Driving Vehicle Usage by 2025, Announces Plans for New Laws, Funding
  7. NASA Identifies Candidate Regions on Moon for Landing Artemis III With Next Americans
  8. Elon Musk Said to Approach Brain Chip Startup Synchron About Deal Amid Neuralink Delays
  9. Crypto Exchange FTX Ordered to Halt 'False and Misleading' Claims by US Bank Regulator
  10. Apple Reveals Serious Security Flaws Affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac Models; Experts Urge Users to Update Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.