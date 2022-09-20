Google Pixel 7 Pro has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, suggesting that at least one variant of the smartphone will come with 12GB of RAM. The phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC, which could be the second-generation Google Tensor chipset. The Pixel 7 Pro will be launched on October 6, alongside the standard Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Watch. The handset is expected to be available for pre-order on the launch day and will reportedly go on sale from October 18.

As per the Geekbench listing dated September 7 and spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has scored 3,149 points in the multi-core test and 1,068 on the single-core test. It is powered by an octa-core SoC which is confirmed to be the Google Tensor G2 chipset. The phone can be seen with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Recently, a report suggested that the Tensor G2 chip could use the same combination of two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores as its predecessor. However, it is said to offer boosted speeds in terms of CPU and GPU, eventually improving performance by about 10 percent.

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) recently claimed that both Pixel 7 series smartphones will only be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants in Europe.

Furthermore, Google also revealed that the Pixel 7 will be sold in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colours. The Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options. The upcoming Pixel 7 Pro could sport a shiny polished look whereas the regular Pixel 7 may feature a matte finish.

