Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report

Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be launched in the US on October 6.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 August 2022 22:29 IST
Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 7 is said to be powered by 2nd generation Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 may sport a selfie camera with 4K recording capability
  • This series could support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, wireless charging
  • The Pixel 7 Pro could come with ultra-wideband connectivity

Google Pixel 7 series — comprised of the Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro — has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, according to a report. The company is believed to be gearing up to launch the Pixel 7 series in the US on October 6. Ahead of the launch, two of the handsets that were spotted on the FCC database are listed to feature mmWave 5G connectivity, meanwhile, the other two are said to support sub-6GHz 5G. Considering that mmWave connectivity is not popular around the world, two of the listed handsets might be US-specific models.

According to a report by GSMArena, four Google smartphones — GP4BC, GVU6C, GE2AE, and GQML3 — have surfaced on the FCC database. These are believed to be Pixel 7 series variants. All of these handsets are said to support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and wireless charging.

The GP4BC and GVU6C models are listed to support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, whereas the GE2AE and GQML3 variants will support mmWave 5G connectivity. The latter two models are expected to be US-specific models as mmWave technology is not widely used outside of the country. The mmWave technology provides access to frequency bands above 24GHz.

Notably, GP4BC and GE2AE models are listed to feature ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity as well. To recall, the Pixel 6 Pro also included UWB whereas this technology was absent in the regular variant. Therefore, these two models could be Pixel 7 Pro variants.

Google will reportedly launch the Pixel 7 series in the US on October 6. Pre-orders are expected to be opened on the same day and the smartphones could be available to purchase starting from October 13. Past reports suggest that this lineup could debut with the 2nd Gen Tensor SoC made by Samsung. The handsets could also get a selfie camera with 4K video support.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, mmWave 5G, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
US Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Chinese Battery Metals Ties: Details

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
  2. Walmart Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation, Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report
  4. US Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Chinese Battery Metals Ties: Details
  5. Tesla Allowed to Continue Autopilot, Autonomous Driving Advertising by German Court
  6. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on FCC Database; Network, RAM, and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Google Demonstrates AI Robots Fetching Soda, Snacks Using Voice Commands
  8. Vivo Y22s Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected August Launch
  9. Tesla to Launch Humanoid Robot Prototype This Year; Could Be Cheaper Than a Car in the Future, Elon Musk Says
  10. Mivi DuoPods F50 TWS Earphones With 13mm Drivers, 50 Hours of Playtime Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.